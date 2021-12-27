Adventure excursions at Kuramathi Maldives

The Maldives is surrounded by a span of blue as far as the eyes can see, posing every kind of excitement for outdoor enthusiasts. When it comes to waterborne activities, feel the thrill of it all during your stay in Kuramathi Maldives with the latest excursions from Aqua Sports & Fun to fulfil your carefree days on the island.

If you are someone who lives for the chase, have an unforgettable experience capturing the bounties of the tropical waters. Embark on a fishing trip around the Rasdhoo Atoll by joining the Jig Master Fishing excursion to reel in exciting catch such as tuna, wahoo, barracuda, or even a prized billfish. This marine adventure is available daily on a request basis and is organised in groups or can be booked privately.

To preserve the rich marine ecosystem of the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives supports the “catch and release” policy encouraging guests to fish responsibly. Our fishing crew and guides are well trained in this sustainable practice as well as the identification of protected species.

For a more laidback escapade, take part in the Half Day Snorkelling & BBQ excursion. Let our guide take you to a spectacular reef for snorkelling, after which treat yourself with a barbecue picnic on the sugar-sand shores of the desert island, Madivaru. To top off the ultimate castaway experience, while away the afternoon in this slice of paradise that feels like it’s all yours. This excursion is arranged every Sunday and Thursday.

To be out and about is the best way to explore the island in all its glory. The lagoon side is the perfect base to make a splash with watersport activities ranging from windsurfing, kayaking, and sailing, among many others. Aqua Sports and Fun also offers unique marine life encounters such as the Snorkel Safari, Turtle Reef, North Ari, and Semi-Submarine excursions.

Holidays can come in many forms. Whether you prefer to settle for an easygoing pace or try a daring itinerary, have it your way at Kuramathi Maldives, where adventure is at every turn.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.