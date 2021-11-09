Dusit Thani Maldives announces unmissable festive season highlights

Luxurious celebrations and cultural discoveries await all guests at Dusit’s luxury resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll.

Five-star luxury and unforgettable experiences await all guests at Dusit Thani Maldives this coming holiday season.

Festooned in artfully crafted sustainable decorations, and encircled by a teeming house reef, the island haven welcomes revellers with tropical marvels, gala dinners, dazzling events, world-class service from culinary masters and cultural ambassadors, and Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.

The magic kicks off on Tuesday 21 December with a tree-lighting ceremony, and continues on Christmas Eve with sunset cocktails and a gala dinner. Christmas morning brings guests together for a lazy Champagne brunch and Santa’s arrival on the beach.

A feast of culinary adventures follows, including a traditional Maldivian seafood night, gourmet wine dinner, a luscious lobster barbecue, and a South American-themed banquet.

New Year celebrations begin with an elegant cocktail reception followed by a gala dinner featuring spectacular performances, live music, dancing, and fireworks at midnight.

Guests will ease into 2022 with a leisurely New Year’s breakfast and, on Thursday 6 January, wrap up the season with a sumptuous Orthodox Christmas dinner by the ocean.

Throughout the festive period, Baan Sanook kids club will welcome younger guests with exciting and engaging activities themed around the festivities and the island. Highlights include Christmas crafts, local games and dancing, coconut leaf art, and traditional music.

Alongside its full programme of special festive events, the resort offers myriad ways for guests to make the most of an end-of-year getaway in stunning tropical surrounds.

Luxurious over-water villas and beachfront residences offer direct access to the crystal waters for leisurely explorations of the 360-degree house reef.

Aquatic adventurers in search of larger-than-life encounters can take advantage of the resort’s proximity to nearby Hanifaru Bay, favoured by playful mantas and whale sharks, with trips arranged by the knowledgeable team at the resort’s Ocean Dive Centre.

And for those seeking a truly authentic local experience, Dusit Safeeru – or cultural ambassadors – are on hand to take guests on fascinating journeys to explore Maldivian food, music and customs, for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a glimpse of unique island lifestyles.

For more information about the resort and its special festive programme, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com.