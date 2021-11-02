Travel and tourism students of Huravee School visits JEN Maldives

JEN Maldives Male’ by Shangri-La, welcomed the Travel & Tourism students of Huravee School for a private and insightful tour of the hotel, of both front and back of the house.

This familiarisation trip was held from 28 – 30th of October. The visiting youngsters were distributed in to 4 batches on these days in groups of 10 -12 which was led by Ms. Nina Mohamed, Marketing & Communications Manager for an intimate tour of the hotel, which started from the lobby to the outlets, guestrooms, spa and then to all areas not seen by guests such as the kitchen and back offices and other operational departments.

The senior management welcomed the visiting students and lecturers and ran a series of valuable informative sessions department wisely introducing respective areas of responsibility and what a day at JEN is all about.

“As the Maldives core economy is tourism and the opportunity to excel here is limitless for those who dare to put in the efforts, this gives a firsthand experience of JEN and its different aspects” says Mr Brice Lunot the General Manager who thanked the lecturers and the visiting students of Huravee school for arranging the trip and giving JEN the opportunity to share its knowledge.

The students were briefed on the JEN and Shangri-La’s pride and commitment to give back to the community, in various ways, such as Corporate Social Responsibility activities, awareness and the past internship programme which was carried out by the TIVET and Ministry of Educations of the Maldives, JEN has taken part in the past years which serve as vital exposure and “hands-on-experience “that boosts chances when seeking employment in the hospitality industry.

It was a very fruitful interactive session with the students where they asked the senior management on the industry experiences which will assist them to pave their path to the field easily and get lots of inside knowledge on the tourism and hospitality industry.

The trip was intended to increase understanding of work life and give a different experience where they can see it in real.

The lecturers expressed how much the students have enjoyed this trip and how It will help them in the Travel and Tourism subject and how it opened their eyes to not only what the hotel is all about on the inside but also what it takes to keep it going as the leading International hotel in the capital of Maldives.

