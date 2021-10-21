Media team from Middle East arrives in Maldives for familiarisation trip

A media team from the Middle East has arrived in the Maldives for a familiarization trip on invitation by Visit Maldives.

This team will be staying in the Maldives from 15th to 20th October 2021.

The team consists of writers, journalists, and editors from Travel & Tourism News – TTN, Al Press, Al Bayan and Travel Trendz International. These diverse outlets target all key segments of the Middle East audience from high-end affluent segments to budget travellers. They are published on print, online and social media on a frequent basis.

The team will be hosted in Hurawalhi Island Resort and Spa, Kagi Maldives, and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. During their stay they will experience various amenities and services available in these properties and will enjoy snorkelling, spa and wellness treatments, watersports and other activities available in the resorts. They will also get to try out the world class cuisines offered to tourists in the restaurants in these resorts.

The media team from the Middle East is expected to cover 2-3 articles per publication, regarding the destination and host properties, on either print/online or both mediums over a span of 4 months after the FAM trip.

This familiarisation trip is a great opportunity to relay the latest information about the destination, the strict safety measures in place in our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards to potential tourists from the Middle East market.

Through this, we can promote the unique geography of our islands, which provides natural social distancing for tourists, making Maldives one of the safest destinations for tourists to visit post covid. We can also market the unique experiences available for tourists in the Maldives.

The media familiarisation trip is conducted as part of Visit Maldives’ strategy for the Middle East market to promote Maldives on high-end channels, focused advertising and promotion of individual products and experiences.

So far this year we have held several activities targeting this market to maintain destination momentum and make Maldives the preferred destination for tourists from the Middle East.

This includes familiarisation trips, webinars, roadshows, participation in fairs, exhibitions, joint marketing, social media and digital campaigns with stakeholders from this market. Similar activities will be held for this market during the rest of the year as well.