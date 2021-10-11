Rejoice in festive season at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives

Let’s make festive happen

The stylish Radisson Blu Resort Maldives has arranged a wonderful array of festivities, from family-fun Christmas to romantic New Year getaway, we have all the ingredients to suit everyone throughout the holidays.

Opening the festivities on 23 December, guests are invited to participate in the candy cane treasure hunt and join the chefs to craft and decorate their own gingerbread house for their villas.

Families and couples will enter the magical realm of Christmas in the Maldives with a Tree Lighting ceremony to the sound of joyous Christmas Carols during which eggnog, sparkling wine, and delicacies will be served.

Christmas done bright

On Christmas Eve, a sunset cocktail and a Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner will be served, where finest ingredients are prepared for traditional favourites, premium cuts, fresh catches and the season’s sweet treats.

Gather for the Santa’s Grand Arrival on the white sands of the tropical island when he makes wishes come true on Christmas Day, with photo booth, snack stalls, and gifts.

Champagne brunch will be hosted at Raha, followed by a vibrant evening featuring Live DJ performance at the resort’s overwater Event Hall, Cleo’s.

You bring the energy, we’ll bring the magic

Holiday feasts take many forms between Christmas and New Year.

Guests can savour the Beach Lobster BBQ, experience the Japanese Omakase dinner, and indulge in Tartufo Eataly – a seven-course truffle & wine dinner.

Make time to jingle and mingle at the pre-New Year event, the White Party, or have a blast of fun with the family at the pool party.

Our active guests are welcome to choose the wellness activities, such as the dynamic HIIT boot camp or the relaxing yoga and Pilates, while our younger guests will be entertained and educated with treasure hunts or mini Olympics.

Pampering treatments are offered, including the unique Dhon-Veli Sensation by the beach.

Brand new year

Ring in the New Year with our Chef’s special 2022 trending canapés at the cocktail reception before enjoying the fabulous display of culinary extravagance at the Gala Buffet Dinner with lively entertainment.

The celebrations continue after dinner at a Masquerade Countdown Party on the beach.

Keeping the revelries alive on the first few days of 2022, start with a healthy brunch and wrap the festivities with an experiential wine-pairing dinner at the resort’s wine cellar, The Lab.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport.

This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall.

This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

Count on us to make this festive season more special than ever before. Whether you choose the full itinerary or looking for a tailored programme. We take great pride in impressing our guests with both innovative options. For more information about our festive package and to make a reservation, please email info.maldives@radisson.com or call +960 6681818.