Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives launches pool float menu

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has unveiled its first Pool Float Menu.

The menu is now available in all of the resort’s villas, suites, and residences.

Maldives offers more than just honeymoon romance; it also offers active vacationing options such as water sports, diving, fitness activities for the whole family, pool parties, dining and cinema under the stars, among other things.

Mövenpick has decided to go even farther by offering Instagrammable ideas to its guests, who can now choose trendy toys and pool floats directly from a menu placed in their villa.

The Pool Float Menu has items from SUNNYLIFE, the world’s premier summer lifestyle brand, that are designed to complement and enhance the finest aspects of summertime living. The brand is known for its extensive seasonal collections, which include every must-have summer item imaginable.

Foldable armchairs, matrasses, pool rings, surfboards, children’s toys and other poolside necessities are among the floats and inflatables on the list.

The toy price begin from $45.