National Geographic Traveller photo exhibition features Sheraton Maldives

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s marine conservation effort has been recognised by National Geographic Traveller’s photo exhibition in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Commissioned by Visit Maldives, the exhibition kicked off in June and will run through July.

The national tourism office of the Maldives, formally known as Visit Maldives, teamed up with National Geographic Traveller to host a photo exhibition in two of Russia’s major cities to promote Maldives as a top-of-the-mind safe haven destination.

Starting in Moscow, the exhibition is held at Tversky Boulevard, one of the city’s main streets. This is followed by a second showcase in St. Petersburg’s Kirov Central Park, a dynamically developing cultural and recreational space.

The exhibition features photos showcasing the nature, tradition, heritage, local island lifestyle and various unique experiences offered in the Maldives. It is estimated to attract at least three million visitors.

“Despite the unfavourable circumstances ongoing this year, we are extremely honoured to be selected as one of the contributors to the Visit Maldives and National Geographic Traveller’s photo exhibition of the Maldives in Russia. This recognises our dedication in promoting our marine conservation project ‘Adopt a Coral’. We will continue to take this mission as a key priority,” Emilio Fortini, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, said.

Adopt a Coral at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to participate in the fun and interactive coral-fragment plantation activity in an effort to promote reef habitats and generate new coral.

The resort has teamed up with Reefscapers, a coral propagation organisation appointed by the Maldivian Government as custodians of the coral colonies in the Gulhi Falhu lagoon which was slated to be destroyed as part of a reclamation project.

The activity is led by experts and offers a hands-on experience to participants while also providing an alternative business to the 250 inhabitants whose sole previous source of employment was fishing.

Adopt a Coral is included in “Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy”’ a pilot programme launched Marriott International across Asia Pacific focusing on sustainable travel experiences, aiming to create opportunities for guests to forge first-hand connections with local communities and the environment during their stay, promoting both cultural understanding and positive change.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the Republic of Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport.

The resort is among the first resorts to offer complimentary transfers to its discerning guests.

The five-star resort includes 176 guest rooms, designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery, as well as seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools.

The resort caters for guests from all over the world and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens, and solo travellers alike.