Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru: eco-conscious retreat in Maldives

In line with the best practices of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts commitment to sustainability, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has been working on various sustainability campaigns, fulfilling their environmental responsibility to the community.

While the design and operation of the resort was undertaken with a clear focus and long term commitment to preserve the untouched Noonu atoll where the resort is located, Mövenpick Resort Kuredivaru Maldives continues to take various measures to monitor and reduce its carbon footprint and its impact on the environment and communities.

Here are some of the green initiatives taken by the resort.

Waste recycling

Plastic, paper and glass are being segregated. Dry and wet waste is segregated and disposed separately.

The resort uses an incinerator, bottle crusher and compacting machine to reduce dry waste transport volume and practice a Reduce, Reuse and Recycle programme throughout heart-of-the-house areas.

Water production

In-house desalination plant produces water for in-house usage in the villas and staff area: shower, bathtub, tap, etc. The ocean water is being converted into the sweet one by separating the sea salt from the water. Excess steam is being used to heat the running water on the island.

Drinking water plant

Aiming at eliminating the plastic waste altogether, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has launched its own water bottling plant.

Sparkling and still water bottles come in two sizes: small (0,5L) and large (1L), which are being used in the villas and dining areas.

No plastic bottles or drinking straws are being used on the island.

Mӧvenpick garden

The resort is home to its own hydroponics farm and garden. It harvests almost 70 kilos of freshest backyard produce every month as part of having a sustainable product supply programme to become partially self-sufficient.

The resort uses hydroponic system to allow vegetables and fruits grown in the garden to be fresh, rich in nutrients and bursting with flavours.

Organic gardening and composting are the secrets of the lushest vegetation the resort guests enjoy around the island paradise. Nutrients for the plants and trees in the resort’s landscape and garden come from composted kitchen waste and dry leaves.

Sewage treatment

This facility is used to water the gardens as an initiative to prevent water wastage.

Solar power

With 900 solar panels installed on the roofs at the back of the house buildings, the resort provides majority of the electricity supply to a solar system. These are synchronised with generators to produce energy around the island.

The solar panels produce 450KW electricity used in the daily operations providing 30 – 40 per cent of the daytime power needs.

Since the installation in January 2019, the system has contributed nearly 600MWh (mega-watt hours) to the property saving 158,000L of diesel since its operation.

In-villa AC systems

The built in AC system in all the resort rooms uses its electricity to heat the water supply once operating.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is also engaged in several resource-saving initiatives, including the extensive use of LED lighting, dual flush systems in toilets, WPC walkways, major coconut shells and bamboo designs, wardrobe sensor lights in guest rooms, and heat recovery systems.

The resort has teamed up with Convention of the Rights of the Child – UNICEF that advocates, raises funds and awareness for the most pressing issues facing children, so that every child can fulfil their potential. Part of the resort’s social contribution include a yearly commitment for “KiloOfKindness” which is mainly shared with the local nearby community.

Finally, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel groups to have committed to Green Globe Certification for all properties worldwide. With the new partnership the Maldives-based resort underpins its ambition to set an example for the industry.

The strategy is part of a company-wide programme to establish a common and global approach to environmental, employer and social sustainability.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is a pristine sanctuary and tropical oasis that is nestled in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll.

Located 45 minutes north of Male International Airport, the five-star resort boasts 72 overwater pool villas, 30 beach pool suites and three beach spa pool residences.

The contemporary tropical island combines comfort and style, with the Sun Spa and fitness club, Little Birds Kids Club, dive and water sports centre and five dining options to choose from.

Designed as a destination for relaxing and rejuvenating escapes, this private island offers a high degree of privacy and an array of onsite recreational facilities for both couples and families alike.