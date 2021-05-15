It’s all yours: Three private getaways you can takeover in Maldives

With exclusivity taking on a whole new meaning, settle for nothing less than a complete buyout for your next trip to the Maldives!

Three resorts are unveiling packages that let guests utilise all facilities and access all rooms in a once-in-a-lifetime island takeover deal.

Choose from W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa or The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort for an adventure packed, family or wellness-focussed escape.

Accessible by speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, each of the resorts is located on their own private island with an uninterrupted view of the Indian Ocean.

The bespoke buyout experience is exclusively crafted for travellers looking for elevated privacy, exceptionality, and personalised service and amenities.

From dinner by the beach with live music to fireworks displays, a sunset cruise, a luxurious massage accompanied by nothing but the sound of the ocean, and even an open-air movie night, guests are catered to their every whim.

Bold, unscripted luxury at W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort, setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life.

The five-star resort is available for complete island buyout, allowing a group total use of the 77 private Escapes (Villas) located both on the beach and overwater – each with its own plunge pool and sundeck; six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, overwater treatment rooms of AWAY ®️ Spa, and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks, in the best house reef of the Maldives for a quintessential escape.

Inclusions:

Island buyout of all 77 Escapes

Daily breakfast at KITCHEN Restaurant

Accommodation for up to 150 guests

Select non-motorised watersports activities

Rate:

Rate starts from $199,000 per night (excluding tax and service charge)

Minimum stay of three nights

Break away at Sheraton Maldives

Located in North Male Atoll on the private Furanafushi Island, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa plays tribute to the island’s opulent and lush vegetation.

The island is a haven, a hideout, enriched by private nooks, enchanting views, and manicured gardens.

Easily accessible by a 15-minute scenic speedboat journey from Velana International Airport in Male, the resort is a preferred choice by those who favor convenient travel.

On the island, guests will have access to all 176 guest rooms as well as Jalsaa, the resort’s private indoor and outdoor venue; complete with a private garden and outdoor pool – most ideal for hosting of cocktail receptions or private dinners.

Inclusions:

Expert planning by a dedicated team

Accommodation for up to 352 guests

Unlimited use of Jalsaa, a multi-faceted private venue

Daily $150 dining credit per person

20 per cent off on spa services at Shine Spa for Sheraton

Complimentary speedboat transfers from/to Velana International Airport

Daily buffet breakfast at Feast

Rate:

Rate starts from $130,000 per night (excluding tax and service charge)

Minimum stay of three nights

Heavenly island buyout at The Westin Maldives

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

As part of the buyout package, the resort invites guests to emerge, deepen their breath, nourish and calm their senses, and remember what it is like to delight in the rising sun.

One can prepare to embrace the goodness of nature, nutrition, mindfulness, yoga, functional movement and much more, through various wellness activities available for all ages, moods and fitness levels.

Inclusions:

41 beach and 29 overwater villas, including two bedroom villa and residence

Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at Island Kitchen

Daily two hours of sunset cocktail/snacks at Sunset Bar

Unlimited watersports activities (motorised activities and diving not included)

One combined excursion, per person, per stay

One 45-minute spa treatment at the Heavenly Spa, per person, per stay

Daily group wellness activity at the Westin WorkOut

Return seaplane or domestic transfers

Save 20 per cent on additional motorised watersports, diving, destination dining, sandbank picnics, spa etc.

Rate:

Rate starts from $360,000 (excluding tax and service charge)

Minimum stay of three nights

To explore more about Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in Maldives. Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy a variety of benefits across resort facilities like food and beverage as well as spa savings.