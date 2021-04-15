Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offers free quarantine for direct bookings

Everyone is looking to travel hassle-free in such unprecedented times. Look no further than staying at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.

Not only the resort is offering a stunning paradise island featuring 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas and two-bedroom Grand Residence, the resort also offers free quarantine when guests are found positive with Covid-19 before their departure.

Guests can stay worry-free without the extra charges, as the resort will cover their mandatory quarantine stay on the island with a full board meal, complimentary fruit basket, a post-quarantine PCR test and Covid insurance.

The exclusive benefit is offered to all guests who book directly to the resort and the official website with a minimum of four nights. These benefits are applicable to any direct booking made from April 15 onwards.

Booking direct has never been so beneficial, as guests can also enjoy the best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility, pre-arrival requests assistance and free Wi-Fi during stay.

Park Hotel Group also recently introduced their sustainability program, “Room for Trees”, where a tree will be planted for every booking made through the website.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features a collection of 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from 3 different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.