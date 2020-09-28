Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives offer complimentary coronavirus tests

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A collection of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, along with a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, an award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and water sports centre, a recreation beach club, and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need.

As the resort looks forward to valuable guests experiencing complete peace of mind while they discover a safe paradise in luxury and comfort, Grand Park Kodhipparu has introduced a complimentary service for guests staying for more than seven nights to get PCR tests done on the island.

All tests are facilitated by the resort with the assistance of a resident doctor, so you don’t have to travel out of the island. This ensures that you can enjoy your stay in ultimate luxury of relaxation.

To ensure the highest level of protection is provided to both guests and team members, health and safety protocols have been implemented with enhanced training for all team members.

The resort’s certified cleanliness, health, and safety standards have always been in compliance with the global and local authorities. However, they have now adopted enhanced cleaning practices and guidelines, which are in line with guidance provided by international and local authorities to ensure both resort guests and employees are confident in the cleanliness and safety of the resort.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. A perfect blend of serenity, comfort, luxury, and adventure to be found when you are looking out for an exquisite remote workspace amid the pristine beaches and exotic tropical surroundings. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

Paradise on earth, your exclusive address in beautiful Maldives awaits.

To book your stress-free vacation in a safe paradise visit the official website or mail your enquiries to rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com This offer is valid for all guests travelling to the Maldives March 31, 2021.