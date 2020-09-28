Kudadoo Maldives Private Island introduces Virtual Butler app

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has introduced its Virtual Butler, an app that makes planning your holiday even easier and more convenient!

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fabulous experiences available at Kudadoo, the resort has developed the Virtual Butler so you can start planning your dream stay from the moment you book. It’s now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

This bespoke Kudadoo app makes it easy for you to check in and plan your days at the island before you arrive, and during your time on Kudadoo will work with your dedicated butler to make your stay perfect.

The Virtual Butler also helps keep Kudadoo paper-free, minimising waste and helping make the island one of the most environment-friendly destinations in the Maldives.

Just follow these four steps below to get started:

Download the Virtual Butler: You can download the Virtual Butler by following these links (iOS, Android), or by searching for Kudadoo Maldives in your app store. Log in and Check in: Once installed on your phone or device you will be able to use your booking details to log into your own personal app experience. This will not only allow you to get inspiration for the different experiences on offer but also allow you to check in before you travel, saving you time at Kudadoo. Simply go to the Check-in Screen, accessed from the menu, and enter the details requested. Discover what awaits: With all of the experiences and excursions on offer at Kudadoo, you can start exploring your dream holiday from the moment you book. From diving to spa treatments, romantic dinners, and snorkelling adventures, get ideas for your perfect Thajuribaa, which you can then plan with your dedicated private butler and browse the menus available at the different dining venues for your next special meal. View Your Thajuribaa: Keep track of your moments of magnificence that you have planned with your butler, review and manage your time and activities, or simply share ideas with your partner to help make your stay extra special.

Kudadoo, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.

A total of 15 exclusively appointed, highly stylised one- and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean.

Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is now open and accepting bookings. Please contact reservations@kudadoo.com to reserve your stay at this exclusive island paradise.