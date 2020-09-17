IHG, Emirates Skywards offer members more travel rewards

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, have launched a limited time offer allowing IHG Rewards Club and Emirates Skywards members to earn triple Skywards Miles when booking a stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

This exclusive, limited time offer allows guests to earn six Skywards Miles per $1 spent at Regent Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hualuxe Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and avid Hotels globally; and three Skywards Miles per $1 spent at Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and The Venetian | The Palazzo Las Vegas.

The promotion is valid for registrations and hotel bookings made from now until December 31, for hotel stays until March 31, 2021 at any IHG Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Emirates, which runs the world’s biggest airline by international traffic, resumed services to the Maldives on July 16 after a three-month hiatus in the wake of border closures by the Maldivian authorities to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dubai-based airline has recently increased its services to the Maldives from five a week to six times a week to meet customer demand.

IHG runs three hotels in Maldives: Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, Six Senses Laamu, and InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.

The three resorts are now welcoming visitors.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Situated on the picturesque island of Maamunagau at the southern tip of Raa atoll, the InterContinental Maldives is surrounded by a stunning natural lagoon and is a 35-minute seaplane flight from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport. Guests arriving on flights after 3.30pm will be escorted to the Domestic Terminal for a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport followed by a 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

The InterContinental Maldives’ 81 luxuriously appointed beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences offer a new level of InterContinental experience, with contemporary Maldivian design, unobstructed views of breath-taking ocean panoramas and each equipped with their own private terrace and pool.

As the first and only all-Club InterContinental Resort, resort guests can experience personalised touches and complimentary benefits throughout the island; breakfast, afternoon tea and refreshments, and evening digestives at The Retreat, an adults-only enclave with its private bar and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge. Standing at this pool’s periphery, a favourite drink in hand, whilst watching the glistening ocean’s expanse meet the horizon.

The resort features six restaurants; from Mediterranean tapas amidst 360-degree vistas at The Lighthouse, to sea-to-table South Asian inspired dining at The Fish Market and a fusion of cross-continental flavours at Café Umi, guests can expect organic, local and sustainable ingredients in thoughtfully curated ambiances.

Inspired by the ethereality of the water and transformational power of crisp island air, AVI Spa by is designed to recharge the soul by awakening the senses. Guests can rejuvenate in one of six overwater treatment villas, each harnessing the psychology of natural light and sound play to send them into a deep state of relaxation.

With a captivating array of wildlife just on the doorstep, Planet Trekkers is a youngster’s paradise for discovering the deep wonders of the Indian Ocean. Through games, arts and crafts and mini expeditions, budding marine biologists and curious explorers from ages 4-12 can connect with the magic of the island whilst making brilliant friendships.

Six Senses Laamu

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Located in the South Male Atoll, a mere 40 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the 32-acre Kandooma Maldives resort features spectacular architecture inspired by sea barnacles. The resort exudes a tropical island atmosphere; its lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and turquoise waters are more than enough paradise for guests to enjoy relaxed seclusion and privacy.

All the accommodation has been built around the edge of or on the water. Each villa type is fresh and contemporary in appearance, with clean lines and minimal clutter, incorporating all modern amenities, whilst retaining the warmth of natural wood finishes. Large picture windows mean that you are only a glance away from the great blue outdoors. Choose from four room types: Beach View Villas, Seaview Beach Houses, Family Beach Houses and Seaview Overwater Bungalows.

The Kandoo Kids Club – one of the largest children’s facilities in the Maldives with an outdoor splash pool — and daily activities coupled with the “Kids Stay & Eat Free” programme makes this the perfect retreat for family travellers.

The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the proximity to world class diving and surf spots guided by the onsite PADI five-star dive centre and surf school, and “The Marquee” – a fully-fledged indoor event space catering up to 180 attendees — mean that there is something for everyone at Kandooma Maldives.

Register and book a stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts hotel worldwide to earn triple Skywards Miles per night. For more information, visit: https://ihg.com/Skywards (English), https://ihg.com/Emirates (Arabic).