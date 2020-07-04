Milaidhoo Island, Nautilus Maldives offer Aug jet charter from London

Want to travel to the Maldives this summer?

Maldivian-owned Milaidhoo Island Maldives and The Nautilus Maldives have exclusively chartered a private jet, in order to run a one-off flight from London to Maldives this summer.

The A340 plane, featuring 100 flatbed business-class seats, will depart from one of Stansted’s private terminals on August 16, flying direct to Male, and returning on August 31.

An expert team will ensure guest’s every need is taken care of on the journey and exemplary cleanliness protocols are guaranteed.

Upon arrival in Male, guests will be fast-tracked through security to a privately-chartered domestic flight, which will transport them to the magical Baa atoll. Every other row on the flight will be kept free, to ensure social distancing.

Prices are from £41,030 (approximately $51,221) based on two guests sharing a villa.

The Nautilus Maldives

In his 1870 classic, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Jules Verne described his legendary Nautilus as a “masterpiece containing masterpieces”; launched in Spring 2019, The Nautilus Maldives is quickly earning a similar reputation.

Located in the UNESCO biosphere reserve of Baa atoll, The Nautilus is a luxury bohemian hideaway which celebrates freedom and individuality, where guests are encouraged to be themselves and shape their own personal journey.

With a total of only 26 keys, The Nautilus, which can also be taken exclusively as a private island, offers accommodation perfect for groups or families, sleeping anywhere from four up to 12 guests. Each and every House has its own large private pool, ranging in size from 40 to 90 square metres.

Throughout the resort, beautiful one–off collectibles and objets d’art make it feel like the private home of a friend with immaculate taste.

Uniquely for The Maldives, a dedicated private butler is allocated to each House, at every room category.

Dining is “unscripted” and is about liberating the palate. There is nothing so pedestrian as dress codes, opening and closing times or tray charges; menus at the overwater fine dining restaurant Zeytoun, beachside grill Ocaso, pool bar Naiboli and relaxed all-day eatery Thyme are for inspiration only.

A beautiful overwater spa (using products by Maison Caulières and Omorovicza), a liveried fleet of yachts and a seaplane, beautiful ‘boho-luxe’ interiors and a breathtaking house reef complete a quintessential Maldives experience at the highest level, without need for gimmicks.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives

Maldivian-owned Milaidhoo Island Maldives opened in November 2016 and is proudly rooted in local island traditions.

Located in the Baa atoll’s beautiful UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, each of Milaidhoo’s 50 private villas have been designed by a Maldivian architect with thatched-roof, spacious interiors, generous private pools, and are serviced by dedicated Island Hosts.

The villas are just a short, barefoot stroll away to three world-class restaurants, non-motorised water sports, fitness centre, spa, yoga and magnificent snorkelling and diving.

Reserve one of 100 exclusive places on a private jet to the Maldives this summer. For more information on this exclusive deal, please email reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com, reservations@milaidhoo.com or reservations@hummingbird.travel.