Kanuhura Maldives enhances safety procedures for post-coronavirus travel

Kanuhura Maldives, together with all Sun Resorts properties, has adapted and enhanced their health and safety procedures to the requirements brought with the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all Sun resorts, Kanuhura is a spacious property, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and long beaches to assure guests’ peace of mind.

The group-wide post-Covid Sanitary Guest Journey protocol introduced by Sun Resorts includes a new Clean Resort label and collaboration with SGS.

To ensure strict standards of cleanliness and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, this new scheme will evaluate the efficacy of cleaning and disinfection procedures in each resort. The products, protocols and measures are certified and audited by SGS.

This scheme consists of a sanitary and hygiene inspection coupled with onsite testing using the latest technology ATP (Adenosine – Triphosphate) or RT qPCR with results available within three hours after sample collection.

SunCare – Guest care by Sun Resorts

This label is the group-wide seal of approval, ensuring guests that protocols have been respected and will be visible on all touchpoints throughout their stay.

Sun Resorts is part of Ciel Group as well as C Care which provides the best healthcare services in Mauritius and owns two hospitals, namely Clinique Darné and Wellkin Hospital.

An in-house nurse is available at each property for any medical request.

All team members are trained to welcome and take care of guests while adopting social distancing, ensuring a high level of service and operational excellence.

“At Sun Resorts, we promise peaceful holidays to create timeless memories,” an announcement read.

Located at the heart of Lhaviyani atoll, one of the most spectacular Maldives atolls, Kanuhura is considered one of the most iconic barefoot beach resorts in the Indian Ocean. Part of the Mauritius-based hotel and leisure group Sun Resorts, Kanuhura hosted its first guest in 1999.

A USD42 million reimagining of the resort in 2016 has positioned it for the latest trend travellers have identified as Gypset; part gypsy in their drive for freedom and jetset, reflected in their wealth and craving for luxury living. The gypset muse of Kanuhura is Erin Wasson, famous top model and face representant of Maybelline.

The new rooms are luxury villas and suites with unusual elegance and furnished with natural materials with a touch of refinement and modernism. Whether you stay on the sunrise or sunset side of the island, you will be overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the sea. The water villas have a private terrace with private access to the lagoon.

With its eight restaurants and three bars, Kanuhura will make you discover various cuisines from all over the world such as Italy, Brazil and the Maldives. The chef also provides interactive cookery demonstrations. Those looking for tranquility and well-being will be able to visit Kokaa, the wellness and spa centre for a unique sensual experience uplifting body and mind.

The Maldives is preparing to reopen its borders to visitors in July.

To learn more about the Sun Resorts’ Sanitary Guest Journey protocol, please follow this link.