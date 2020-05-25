Vakkaru Maldives appoints Iain McCormack as General Manager

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Iain McCormack as its new General Manager.

With over 36 years in the hospitality business and a career that has spanned key global regions, Iain brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the resort.

Iain is no stranger to the Maldives after managing the world acclaimed Gili Lankanfushi and more recently Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi.

He has successfully managed several luxury resorts around the world, working closely with owner and operators achieving the desired results.

Iain has in-depth knowledge of sales and marketing, revenue management, strategy planning, positioning, quality assurance and awareness. Additionally, he has extensive experience managing remote, diverse and complex properties, countries and situations.

A hotel management graduate of Southampton College, Iain started his career path working at a number of renowned hotels in the United Kingdom, including the Gleneagles Hotel and The Metropole Hotel. He then moved to the Caribbean, where he managed luxury properties in the Grenadines, Barbados, St Lucia, Anguilla, Jamaica & St Maarten.

A move across the world to the Maldives managing Soneva Gili saw his entry into Asia, thereafter, followed a variety of global hospitality brands such as Leading Hotels of the World, InterContinental and Shangri-La in places as diverse as Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Bali.

Under his stewardship as general manager, he has achieved many awards including the “World’s Leading Luxury Resort”, Number 1 TripAdvisor.

“With McCormack’s rich multi-faceted experience in resorts worldwide and his passion for top-notch guest services, he will be a key player in enriching the stellar reputation of the Vakkaru brand and positioning Vakkaru as the top luxury resort in the island nation,” a statement read.

Nestled in Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary intuitively designed for guests seeking unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences.

A scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Male International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island blessed with timeless ocean views, powder-soft white sand beaches, unique deep blue holes and spectacular marine biodiversity.

The 113 beautifully-appointed overwater and beach villas are elegantly designed to respect the surrounding tropical nature and Maldivian charms.

Additionally, indulgent dining choices, a world-class wine cellar – home to a curated selection of fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World as well as curated leisure activities and amenities create enriched experiences for everyone.