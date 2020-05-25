Summer Island Maldives hosts virtual Eid celebrations

Summer Island Maldives has held a virtual Eid celebration this year to celebrate the end of Ramadan, with a Bodu beru show and a special song broadcast on the resort’s social media channels.

Summer Island has become famous for its Eid celebrations over the past few years, with Maldivian staff performing traditional processions, dances and games, such as Bodu mas, Koadi, Maali, Dhandi jehun, and Dhafi negun, in addition to Bodu beru.

The celebrations have become a big hit amongst staff, foreign tourists, and Maldivian guests, with increasing numbers of people from capital Male travelling to Summer Island for the Eid holidays.

With the resort currently closed because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent travel restrictions throughout the country, Summer Island chose to continue the traditional celebrations and show them over social media.

“This year we miss our guests, especially the children visiting us and enjoying Eid. Even though we don’t have any guests, we are still celebrating Eid. We made a special video song and had a live Bodu beru show from 5-6pm on Eid day. Eid Mubarak to everyone,” Resort Manager Mari Shareef was quoted as saying, in a statement.

Summer Island Maldives, located on Ziyaaraifushi, is one of the first resorts in the Maldives.

In 1996, Kaimoo group acquired Ziyaaraifushi and rebranded it as Summer Island Village. In 2015, the island was rebuilt entirely and rebranded as Summer Island Maldives.

The island is located in North Male atoll and is a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airpot

Summer Island Maldives was recently awarded the prestigious Holiday Check Gold Award for being one of Maldives’ most popular resorts. It was also awarded South Asia’s Leading Beach Resort and Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort titles at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA).