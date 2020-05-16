Equator Village celebrates 21 years under Kaimoo

Equator Village is celebrating 21 years of operations under Kaimoo Hotels & Resorts.

Equator Village, which opened in 1983, became part of Kaimoo in 1999.

Located on the island of Gan in the southernmost Addu atoll, Equator Village enjoys a quiet, beach-side location and is just a five minutes’ drive from Gan International Airport.

The resort, owned and operated by local resort chain Kaimoo Hotels, is popular with holidaymakers, flight crew, and transit passengers alike.

The colonial style resort, housed in what was once the British RAF Sergeant’s Mess, has 78 rooms set amongst pretty, English flower gardens. Recent refurbishments to the swimming pool, spa, and gym, as well as restaurant, bar, and reception have given the resort a fresh new look.

“We are proud of how far we have come. I would like to thank the Equator team and our clients who visit us from all corners of the world,” Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager at Equator Village, said.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to Equator as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, please stay safe.”

Wholly Maldivian owned, Kaimoo was founded in 1979 and today owns, operates and manages five properties in the Maldives, including three resorts and two hotels.

The group’s resorts include Equator Village, Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives. It also runs the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in capital Male.