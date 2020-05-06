TTM to launch Maldives virtual tour

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has announced plans to launch Virtual Maldives, a virtual tour platform showcasing resorts and guesthouses in the Maldives.

TTM, a travel trade business resource for the Maldives tourism industry, said the project will kick off in June, and will assist the industry to reach new heights.

“Virtual reality will become the future of tourism and marketing,” an announcement read.

Several local resorts have already signed up to be part of the tour.

Content creation studio Dynamyst will shoot high-quality pictures of resorts and guesthouses, enabling panoramic views of the stunning locations. The images can be viewed on mobile devices, laptops and desktops anywhere in the world.

“Showcasing Maldivian resorts at tourism fairs have been the main marketing strategy followed by tourism businesses in the Maldives, and a large expenditure is incurred yearly for the purpose. The impact of virtual and augmented reality software on the travel industry is growing rapidly, and are being used by a lot of countries as a marketing tool,” the announcement read.

The TTM portfolio includes: a namesake travel trade show, TTM Travel Summit, TTM Awards and Gala, a bi-monthly print periodical, TTM+ online travel channel, and an online news portal.

TTM and Dynamyst are part of Orca Media Group, one of the leading media and marketing companies in the Maldives.