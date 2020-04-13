St. Regis Maldives joins Marriott’s ‘Light for Hope’ initiative to spark hope

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has joined Marriott International’s initiative across Asia Pacific to light up the group’s properties to send a positive message.

The Light for Hope initiative looks to spread positivity amidst the challenging times the world is currently facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Regis Maldives is amongst 270 plus hotels across various cities and regions — from Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Saigon, Jakarta, Mumbai and many more — that are lighting up their hotel rooms to the symbol of a smiley face, as seen from the façade of the hotel.

The symbol was chosen to project a happy demeanour radiating positivity, with hopes that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who sees it.

“The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is proud to Light Up For Hope in an effort to bring a smile and a feeling of togetherness in the Maldives,” an announcement by The St. Regis Maldives read.

“… watch our resort light up with a smiling face, a happy demeanour that radiates positivity and instills hope that richer, more fulfilling travel experiences are awaiting, and our resort and associates will be here waiting to create new memorable moments for each of you. We are hopeful that we will come out of this together and stronger. Till then stay safe and stay healthy.”

Putting people first is at core of Marriott International. Hotels across Asia-Pacific have been going above and beyond to demonstrate the extraordinary collective power of people to help others.

In these challenging and unprecedented times, associates from hotels across Asia Pacific have volunteered over 40,000 hours to serve their communities. Contributions include food donation, making of protective personal gears for front line medical staff, and securing shelter for medics and journalists.

Throughout April, guests and travellers can view the ‘Light for Hope’ initiative at select Marriott International hotels across Asia Pacific.

“In times of uncertainty one thing remains certain – we are in this together, and we will come out stronger,” Craig S. Smith, Group President for Asia Pacific at Marriott International, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We are all awaiting the time when we can travel again, but until then we are following the guidance from local authorities and are dedicated to continue our support for the communities our hotels are at. Through the various downturns faced over the many years, Marriott International has always stood tall by relying on the humanity of its associates. No matter where people may be, the light at Marriott International will always be on.”

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.

The St. Regis Maldives is nestled on a private island in the secluded Dhaalu atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 40 minutes from the main Velana International Airport by seaplane, guests are transported to a newfound paradise.

Designed with great respect to its natural surroundings, the resort is surrounded by a large house reef and the island is defined by several distinct ecological areas: lagoon, beach coastal and jungle. At The St. Regis Maldives, guests have the luxury of staying in one of the 77 island and overwater villas, shrouded in lush tropical flora, each with a private pool.

There are seven distinct dining venues, including an Asian specialty restaurant, a modern Italian restaurant that features a grand staircase, an underground wine cellar restaurant, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a pop-up restaurant in the middle of the resort.

The signature Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Maldives promises a transformative journey in an oasis of tropically inspired sophistication. Alighting atop the scintillating waves of the Indian Ocean, the 1,850-square-metre overwater sanctuary features plush furnishings set against white oak interiors to create an ambience of elegant tranquility.

Marriott runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.

The world’s largest hotel chain is gearing up for the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the debut hotel in the Maldives by its flagship luxury brand.