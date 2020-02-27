Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives to host ‘egg-citing’ Easter surprises, culinary experiences

With Easter approaching, Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has lined up egg-citing culinary surprises, filling the appetite of young guests with the good old-style egg hunting on the side.

The little piece of paradise in the Indian Ocean whisks its gastronomic heritage to bring anew and fresh food concepts during the Easter season — all of which are available at the different restaurants of the luxury resort.

Bursting with an array of spectacular buffet spread and gourmet delicacies, the bamboo-structured Onu Marche will showcase classic Easter favourites with amazing theme nights; Maldivian Fisherman Night, Spanish-style buffet, Easter special and Jungle Night dinner during the Easter holidays will be the highlight of the weekend.

Indulge in sumptuous lobster and oyster feast for lunch and dinner during Easter at the Latitude 5.5 restaurant. Delectable seafood ala carte menu sets the vibe for a tropical mood — just what you need for an outdoor treat.

Sample the very best culinary experience when you order Bodumas’ six-course Easter menu. Available for dinner, the specially-crafted set menu features the freshest seafood and most tender meats. Pair it with a glass of bubbly from the resort’s stunning cellar offering extensive wine selection from all around the world.

A bite won’t harm if it involves divine chocolates, sweets and treats. You’re in for a treat! Choco-coated Easter eggs won’t go hiding; they are taking centre stage at the Mӧvenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge during the Chocolate Hour from 4-5pm.

Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has gotten it all worked out for the little guest. Little Birds Club will be the little one’s hideout whilst the whole island becomes everyone’s playground with fun-filled Easter activities planned throughout the holiday period.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.

For reservations, please email: Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com, contact the direct reservations line: +960 400 9010, +960 400 9009, or mobile/WhatsApp: +960 7300880, +960 7300881, +960 7300882.