Milaidhoo Maldives hosts degustation dinner with renowned Chateau Musar wines

Milaidhoo Island Maldives continues to arrange extraordinary wining and dining experiences for its guests.

The latest was a degustation dinner held in the inspiring setting of Milaidhoo’s Shoreline Grill, with each course accompanied by a wine from the renowned Chateau Musar of Lebanon.

Guests were guided through the tasting of the wines by Gaston Hochar, the present owner and winemaker of Chateau Musar.

Château Musar was established by his grandfather, Gaston Hochar, in 1930, eventually becoming Lebanon’s top wine producer.

The wines of Chateau Musar are unique expressions from a country with an ancient wine-making culture. The property is located in Ghazir, 15 miles north of Beirut overlooking the Mediterranean, whereas the vineyards themselves are located a long and sometimes dangerous truck journey over the mountains to the east of Beirut in the Bekaa Valley. The vineyards benefit from an altitude of around 1,000 metres and the subsequent cool nights serve to lengthen the crucial ripening process.

Musar wines are unique in that Gaston Hochar blends the varietals only after they have spent three years in barrels and then waits a further four years before releasing the end result. This gives time for each variety to unfold its own character. The wines are extremely long-lived, with the best examples lasting for 20-30 years.

The wines of Chateau Musar are unique in style and flavour and Miladhoo’s guests benefitted from Gaston Hochar’s masterclass speech highlighting the complex and fulfilling character of each wine. The wines — white, red and rose — were especially chosen to complement the degustation menu prepared by Milaidhoo’s chefs.

Dishes included smoked salmon tacos and Lebanese garlic dip accompanied by Chateau Musar Musar Jeune Blanc, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2017 and giant prawn ravioli with crustacean foam, paired with Chateau Musar Blanc, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2005.

This was followed by Forest mushroom velouté and Chateau Musar Musar Jeune Rose, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2016. Za’atar marinated braised quail was paired with Chateau Musar Rose, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2004.

Highlight of the dinner was the Sous-vide Tajima full blooded Wagyu Tenderloin with roasted coconut and butternut puree with wild peas, caramelised baby onion and green pepper jus. Glasses of the Chateau Musar Musar Jeune Red, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2016 perfectly enhanced the excellence of the Wagyu beef.

The dinner concluded with an assortment of European cheeses accompanied by the guest’s choice of Chateau Musar wines.

