Fushifaru Maldives makes key executive appointments

Fushifaru Maldives has appointed Ali Sameer as its Food and Beverage Manager, and Connie Galvez as Sales and Marketing Manager.

Sameer is a Maldivian national with 16 years of experience in the field of food and beverage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (hons) in Hospitality and Tourism Management and a Master’s in Business Administration.

In his new position, Sameer will oversee the boutique resort’s food and beverage operations and create curated dining experiences for guests.

He has already introduced new dining concepts such as a ‘Wine Dinner’ and a brand new Teppanyaki menu. In fact, he has revamped most outlet menus to keep traditional methods of cooking combined with fresh seafood, high quality produce, and most importantly, maintaining the balance of good taste and flavour.

“We are looking forward to having a fresh and improved outlook on all our Food and Beverage operations and with his vast experience, we are sure that Sameer will greatly contribute to the continued success of Fushifaru,” an announcement by the resort read.

Meanwhile, Connie Galvez has been appointed as Sales and Marketing Manager at Fushifaru.

In her new position, she will oversee all sales and marketing operations of the resort and provide invaluable knowledge from her extensive experience in the Maldives’ tourism industry.

Connie is a Filipino national with over 11 years of experience as a travel consultant and in the field of sales. Prior to joining the Fushifaru team, Connie worked as the Assistant Sales Manager at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and as a Senior Travel Consultant in the Maldives for Amazing Asia Travels and Tours.

“With impressive experience in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in the Maldives, we are excited to have Connie join our young Business development Team and we wish her a successful career at Fushifaru,” the announcement read.

Only a 35-minute breathtaking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport, Fushifaru is nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites. Fushifaru is a with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, this boutique Maldivian chic resort’s 49 Beach and Water Villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities. Each of the villas features open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding area – some villas feature private plunge pools.

Dining experiences focus on regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement. Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali whilst flavourful Asian delicacies and mouth-watering varieties of freshly caught seafood can be savoured at Raakani. Signature cocktails and detoxtails are complemented by the best sunset views on island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi. A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of your villa, 24 hours.

Above the waterline — to up the ante on adventure, a fully-equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, whilst a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests. Alternatively, take your game to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans. Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives or numerous social and sustainable activities.

Below the waterline — Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila, is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station and sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

Private wedding celebrations, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.