Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives opens water bottling facility

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has opened an on-site water bottling facility to provide drinking water to all guests and staff, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve sustainability of its operations.

Like most resorts in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu has a desalination plant to produce fresh water for its operations. However, the resort used to provide purchased bottled water, predominantly in plastic PET bottles, as drinking water.

Plastic pollution is increasingly being recognised as a threat to marine ecosystems, with animals such as turtles, fish and seabirds often mistaking floating plastic for food and becoming entangled or choked by the debris. Empty plastic water bottles are one of the most visible and numerous waste items encountered in the Maldives.

As part of its sustainability management plan under the Green Globe Standards for Responsible Tourism, Grand Park Kodhipparu has a target to significantly minimise the use of single-use plastics.

The new bottling facility produces filtered drinking water in reusable glass bottles. This has resulted in a reduction of over 15,000 plastic bottles a month from the resort’s operations.

The new drinking water production system established by Grand Park Kodhipparu runs on a separate Reverse Osmosis desalinated water supply, with several subsequent filtration steps (ultraviolet sterilisation, as well as carbon and mineral ball filter cartridges) before being delivered to a variety of dispensing units, including the bottling facility.

All resort employees have been provided with stainless steel drinking water bottles that they can refill as required from chilled dispensers in the staff accommodation area.

Resort outlets, guest rooms and other facilities are supplied with water in glass bottles directly from the bottling facility, which produces both spring and sparkling water. Used bottles are sterilised in a hot water washer before being refilled.

The drinking water will be closely monitored and tested regularly in-house. It will also be analysed by an authorised lab in capital Male or abroad once a month in order to ensure that the water is safe for drinking.

Peter Pringle, Resident Marine Biologist at Grand Park Kodhipparu, explained: “Plastic drinking water bottles were previously the biggest source of single-use plastic on our island, so the use of refillable glass bottles has huge benefits in terms of reducing the waste from our operations that needs to be dealt with off island. We also hope this will set a positive example for people that there are alternatives to many single-use plastics and other packaging.”

