Transformative wellness retreat with Jono Castano at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powder-white sands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is introducing an extraordinary wellness offering through a special collaboration with leading fitness expert Jono Castano and his premium fitness brand, ACERO. Renowned for his dynamic and holistic approach to training, Castano will bring his signature sessions—grounded in the ACERO philosophy of performance, lifestyle, and transformation—to one of the world’s most picturesque destinations.
During his visit, Castano will lead a series of exclusive sessions on 17 and 18 December, inviting guests to deepen their wellness journey. His Beach Boot Camp transforms the shoreline into a natural training ground, combining strength, endurance, and flexibility exercises with the elements of sand and sea breeze. Complementing this, the Aqua Fitness programme utilises the resistance of the crystal-clear waters to provide a low-impact, full-body workout suitable for all fitness levels.
This collaboration reflects not only Castano’s personal mission to inspire and empower, but also embodies the essence of the ACERO brand. The experience showcases ACERO’s core values of premium training, elevated lifestyle, and meaningful transformation—offering guests a unique opportunity to engage with the brand in an environment that naturally nurtures mind and body.
The partnership aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to holistic wellbeing. In addition to its luxurious villas and exceptional service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is dedicated to promoting physical and mental wellness through its state-of-the-art fitness centre and the acclaimed Iridium Spa. These facilities provide a sanctuary where guests can rejuvenate, restore balance, and elevate their sense of wellbeing.
Castano’s sessions are designed to motivate and invigorate, catering to both seasoned athletes and those simply seeking a revitalising wellness experience during their stay. “The Maldives is the perfect place to reconnect with one’s body and mind,” says Castano. “Bringing my fitness philosophy and the ACERO brand to such a stunning location allows guests to experience true transformation, immersed in the beauty of nature.”
A vision of barefoot luxury and refined elegance, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort blends striking tropical modernist architecture with Maldivian inspiration. Its 77 villas—each offering sweeping views of either the Indian Ocean or lush jungle—are enhanced by the resort’s signature St. Regis Butler Service. Guests can balance invigorating fitness routines with indulgent spa treatments or embark on private yachting adventures aboard the resort’s exclusive Azimut Flybridge.
For those seeking a harmonious blend of indulgence, wellbeing, and natural splendour, this collaboration with Jono Castano and ACERO presents a rare opportunity to elevate their stay. Both fitness enthusiasts and wellness-minded travellers alike can anticipate a transformative experience, guided by one of the industry’s most respected figures and his renowned brand.
Solo travel with purpose at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah
Long before solo travel became fashionable, certain discerning travellers understood a profound truth: the most transformative journeys are those taken within. At Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, these seekers of introspection are not merely travelling alone—they are reserving an entire island to experience solitude, sanctuary, and the rare luxury of simply being.
Whether the purpose is healing, recalibration, or a retreat from the noise of everyday life, Voavah responds with five acres of secluded serenity in the Indian Ocean. Nestled within a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, this private island offers more than just privacy—it offers presence. With no neighbours in sight and a dedicated team of 28 intuitive staff, each guest is welcomed with gentle, personalised care, entirely on their own terms.
The true magic of Voavah lies not only in its tranquillity but in the meaningful quality of connection it fosters.
- For Those Seeking More Than Escape: Voavah presents solo travellers with a different kind of luxury—the luxury of space, stillness, and sovereignty. Here, the aim is not to retreat from the world, but to reconnect with oneself within it. Every detail is designed to be personal, purposeful, and curated with quiet thoughtfulness.
- An Entire Island, Reserved: Seven bedrooms are spread across two private villas and a three-storey Beach House, offering expansive, unencumbered accommodation with no compromises and no intrusions.
- Support, When Desired: A handpicked team—comprising butlers, chefs, marine biologists, and spa therapists—stands ready to offer whatever level of engagement is preferred, whether that be discreet companionship, insightful conversation, or complete privacy.
- Wellbeing as a Way of Life: At the Ocean of Consciousness Spa, bespoke wellness experiences include sound healing, Ayurvedic therapies, and sunrise yoga sessions—each crafted to support inner renewal and reconnection.
- A Yacht to Call One’s Own: Guests may enjoy private use of Voavah Summer, a 19-metre yacht available by day or night for manta snorkelling, contemplative journalling with the salt breeze, or silent moonlit sails across Maldivian waters.
- Connection, On Their Own Terms: Whether through coral restoration dives with marine experts, intimate starlit dinners with the island’s chef, or simply unplugging from the digital world, Voavah offers connection in its purest and most personal forms.
At Voavah, solo travel is not about isolation—it is about reclaiming space in every sense: physical, emotional, and spiritual. It is a quiet return to the self, an invitation to move with intention and live with presence. For those ready to begin, the island quietly awaits.
Ada Ooi brings integrative wellness to The Island Spa at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa
This summer, The Island Spa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to welcome globally acclaimed integrative medicine practitioner Ada Ooi for a limited-time residency. From 9 to 20 August 2025, guests will have the rare opportunity to restore their nervous system, address underlying health concerns, and achieve radiant skin from within.
Ada Ooi, founder of the award-winning Harley Street clinic 001 London, will be bringing a bespoke menu of diagnostic-led treatments to the Maldives. Her integrative approach fuses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), neuropsychology, and holistic skincare, offering transformative results for those seeking genuine and lasting wellbeing. The residency also marks a significant step forward in The Island Spa’s evolution as a hub for deeply personalised and results-focused wellness experiences.
Renowned for her diagnostic precision, Ada works to uncover and address the root causes of various conditions, including male and female fertility issues, hormonal imbalances, fatigue, skin concerns, digestive troubles, and emotional stress. Her method blends acupuncture, herbal pharmacology, tuina massage, and dietary therapy with contemporary neurobiological insights.
Set against the shimmering blues of the Indian Ocean, guests at Kuda Huraa will also have access to Ada’s signature MicroSculpt facial – a technique hailed by Harper’s Bazaar as part of the “Red Carpet League” of skincare. Trusted by celebrities and global wellness leaders alike, Ada’s revolutionary techniques offer a holistic approach to beauty and health.
“The modern traveller no longer seeks surface-level wellness,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “They want science, soul and substance. Ada delivers all three. Her residency underscores our commitment to establishing The Island Spa as a sanctuary for true transformation.”
Treatment highlights include:
- TCM Discovery (15 minutes, complimentary) – An introductory session to Traditional Chinese Medicine, perfect for first-timers.
- INTEGRATV Health Consultation (30 minutes, USD 250) – A comprehensive diagnostic session resulting in a personalised roadmap encompassing nutrition, movement, mental health and more.
- Express Acu-Facial Sculpt (30 minutes, USD 260) – A rapid lift and glow using scalp acupuncture and MicroSculpt techniques; ideal before an evening event or flight.
- Bespoke INTEGRATV Health Recalibration (60/90 minutes, USD 380/480) – A customised session combining acupuncture, meridian massage, gua sha, cupping and infrared therapy to address physical and emotional imbalances.
- Bespoke INTEGRATV Facial Resculpt & Nervous System Reset (60 minutes, USD 380) – A full-spectrum facial incorporating contouring, cranial acupressure, vagus nerve stimulation and LED infusion to lift facial contours and calm the nervous system.
Each treatment is informed by in-depth diagnostics and guided by Ada’s core philosophy: that true transformation occurs when mind, body, and skin are treated as an integrated whole. Nestled within the tranquil surroundings of The Island Spa, guests are invited to embark on a healing journey with lasting, resonant benefits.
Spellbinding Halloween awaits at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club
Kuramathi Maldives is set to delight its youngest guests with a week of thrilling Halloween festivities at Bageecha Kids Club. From 27th October to 1st November 2025, children can look forward to a magical and mysterious line-up of activities designed especially for them. With haunted adventures, imaginative crafts, exciting games, and vibrant pool parties, every day promises a new and unforgettable experience.
Each Halloween-themed day will offer something unique, encouraging children to unleash their creativity through spooky arts and crafts. Activities include making pirate hats and treasure maps, crafting vampire teeth and pasta skeletons, and engaging in pool games, treasure hunts, and obstacle courses designed to entertain and challenge. Dance lovers can take part in monster dance-offs and zombie limbo, guaranteeing plenty of laughter and fun.
The centrepiece of the week’s festivities takes place on 31st October with a grand Halloween Day celebration. Youngsters will have the chance to show off their costumes in a Trick-or-Treat parade, decorate haunted cookies, and join a lively monster-themed pool party. The celebrations will culminate in a magical finale on Saturday 1st November, featuring rainbow potions, fairy wings, dragon tails, and other enchanting surprises.
With themed meals, creative workshops, and non-stop entertainment throughout the week, Bageecha Kids Club offers an unforgettable Halloween experience. Whether discovering their spooky side or diving into a whimsical world of magical creatures, young guests are sure to take home lasting memories of a truly spellbinding holiday.
