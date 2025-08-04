Circus meets sorcery: Halloween celebrations at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powder-white sands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is introducing an extraordinary wellness offering through a special collaboration with leading fitness expert Jono Castano and his premium fitness brand, ACERO. Renowned for his dynamic and holistic approach to training, Castano will bring his signature sessions—grounded in the ACERO philosophy of performance, lifestyle, and transformation—to one of the world’s most picturesque destinations.

During his visit, Castano will lead a series of exclusive sessions on 17 and 18 December, inviting guests to deepen their wellness journey. His Beach Boot Camp transforms the shoreline into a natural training ground, combining strength, endurance, and flexibility exercises with the elements of sand and sea breeze. Complementing this, the Aqua Fitness programme utilises the resistance of the crystal-clear waters to provide a low-impact, full-body workout suitable for all fitness levels.

This collaboration reflects not only Castano’s personal mission to inspire and empower, but also embodies the essence of the ACERO brand. The experience showcases ACERO’s core values of premium training, elevated lifestyle, and meaningful transformation—offering guests a unique opportunity to engage with the brand in an environment that naturally nurtures mind and body.

The partnership aligns seamlessly with the resort’s commitment to holistic wellbeing. In addition to its luxurious villas and exceptional service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is dedicated to promoting physical and mental wellness through its state-of-the-art fitness centre and the acclaimed Iridium Spa. These facilities provide a sanctuary where guests can rejuvenate, restore balance, and elevate their sense of wellbeing.

Castano’s sessions are designed to motivate and invigorate, catering to both seasoned athletes and those simply seeking a revitalising wellness experience during their stay. “The Maldives is the perfect place to reconnect with one’s body and mind,” says Castano. “Bringing my fitness philosophy and the ACERO brand to such a stunning location allows guests to experience true transformation, immersed in the beauty of nature.”

A vision of barefoot luxury and refined elegance, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort blends striking tropical modernist architecture with Maldivian inspiration. Its 77 villas—each offering sweeping views of either the Indian Ocean or lush jungle—are enhanced by the resort’s signature St. Regis Butler Service. Guests can balance invigorating fitness routines with indulgent spa treatments or embark on private yachting adventures aboard the resort’s exclusive Azimut Flybridge.

For those seeking a harmonious blend of indulgence, wellbeing, and natural splendour, this collaboration with Jono Castano and ACERO presents a rare opportunity to elevate their stay. Both fitness enthusiasts and wellness-minded travellers alike can anticipate a transformative experience, guided by one of the industry’s most respected figures and his renowned brand.