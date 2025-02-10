Unforgettable Valentine’s getaways at Kaani Hotels and Resorts

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.

Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.

For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.

Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.

To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.