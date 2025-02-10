Featured
Unforgettable Valentine’s getaways at Kaani Hotels and Resorts
Kaani Hotels and Resorts is transforming this Valentine’s season into a celebration of love, offering couples a series of experiences that go beyond the traditional Maldivian romantic getaway. The hotels are committed to creating intimate moments that will be cherished for years to come, blending carefully curated activities with thoughtfully designed romantic encounters.
The signature private beach dining experience invites couples to enjoy a specially arranged setup along the shoreline, where meals are served under a canopy of stars. Each cabana is individually designed, featuring personalised table settings, soft candlelight, and a menu that highlights rich flavours and international cuisine. The gentle sound of ocean waves and the twinkling night sky provide a magical backdrop for an unforgettable evening.
For those looking to enhance their romantic stay, the dedicated team offers exquisite bed decoration services upon request. Guests can return to their rooms to find them transformed into a haven of romance, with rose petals delicately scattered across the bed, forming elegant patterns and heart-shaped designs that symbolise love. This special Valentine’s touch adds an extra layer of magic, ideal for surprise proposals or celebrating meaningful moments together.
Throughout the week, Sampa Spa is offering a special 15% discount for in-house guests, providing an opportunity for couples to relax, reconnect, and indulge in wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and spirit. The specialised Valentine’s packages focus on shared experiences that promote relaxation and intimacy.
Sun Siyam Resorts unveil luxurious Valentine’s escapes
This Valentine’s season, Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef are crafting unforgettable experiences that blend elegance, indulgence, and breathtaking island scenery.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the theme ‘Secluded Shores of Love’ sets the stage for a romantic escape. Couples can enjoy live saxophone performances by Adam, an acclaimed Dubai-based musician recognised for his soulful melodies and performances at luxury venues worldwide. The evening begins with a ‘Surrounded by Love’ cocktail gathering at Nautilus Beach, followed by a starlit beachfront dinner enhanced by Adam’s smooth saxophone tunes. To conclude the evening, guests can unwind at Spice Beach’s ‘Lovey Dovey’ Movie Night, creating an enchanting atmosphere for love and connection.
Beyond Valentine’s Day, the resort extends its romantic offerings from February 7th to 28th, featuring floating champagne breakfasts, sunset cocktail experiences, and handcrafted Valentine’s chocolates.
From February 12th to 16th, Sun Siyam Iru Veli presents ‘Scarlet Romance,’ a celebration of love within the island’s serene and luxurious surroundings. The resort curates intimate experiences designed to foster romance.
Gastronomy plays a central role, with indulgent in-villa dining and ‘Moonlit Love’ private dinners set on the shore, perfectly synchronised with the glow of the full moon. For those in search of a secluded escape, the ‘Only Us’ experience transports couples to a private sandbank, where sunset canapés and champagne create an intimate setting. The ‘Cupid’s Secret Dinner’ enhances private beachfront dining with exquisite flavours, while the highlight of the celebration, the ‘Floating Cinema,’ offers a private movie night aboard a cruise, surrounded by the Maldivian horizon and complemented by champagne and gourmet delights. The Ocean Spa further elevates the experience with a ‘Romance & Renewal’ journey, providing an intimate retreat designed for relaxation and reconnection.
Celebrate love and friendship at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
This February, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to embrace love and friendship through ‘Threads of Love’, a series of thoughtfully curated dining experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms.
At the heart of this celebration, the hotel’s expert culinary team has crafted an exquisite seven-course dinner, offering a symphony of flavours and romance. From intimate dining experiences to elegant high teas, JEN Maldives ensures a delightful way for everyone to celebrate love.
In tribute to friendship, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La presents the Pink Galentine’s High Tea, available daily from February 7th to 14th. This beautifully curated experience features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, perfect for celebrating the bonds of family and friendship.
On February 14th, guests are invited to indulge in a captivating Valentine’s dinner at Azur Restaurant, where they can enjoy an exquisite culinary journey accompanied by live music. Thoughtfully crafted to enhance the romantic ambiance, this special evening promises an intimate and unforgettable experience for couples.
Whether looking for the ideal setting to celebrate romance or a memorable gathering with friends and family, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La offers the perfect backdrop, blending luxury with heartfelt hospitality.
Kuredu Island Resort’s curated Valentine’s Day celebrations
Kuredu Island Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in a tropical paradise. With a selection of thoughtfully curated experiences, the resort sets the stage for unforgettable moments that embody love, passion, and connection. This Valentine’s Day, couples are encouraged to escape to the Maldives and indulge in an array of exclusive offerings designed to create lifelong memories.
Couples can enjoy an intimate dining experience under the starlit Maldivian sky at the pristine Sangu Sandbank. As the waves gently lap the shore and the cool ocean breeze enhances the ambiance, guests will indulge in a delectable meal in a setting of unmatched serenity and romance. This enchanting candlelight dinner promises to create an evening of unparalleled magic.
For those seeking a more laid-back yet equally romantic experience, the Romantic Beach BBQ offers the perfect option. Set against the backdrop of the tranquil Maldivian shoreline, this private dining experience features a delightful BBQ feast, complemented by two glasses of sparkling wine per person. With the soothing sounds of the ocean and the glow of the evening sky, couples can enjoy a night filled with laughter, happiness, and togetherness.
Nothing says romance like a toast to love as the sun sets over the horizon. The Sunset Champagne Celebration is an exquisite experience where couples can savour a gourmet platter of cheese and canapés, paired with a free flow of champagne for one hour. Set in a breathtaking location, this experience allows guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a golden Maldivian sunset while celebrating their special bond. At Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, every detail is designed to inspire connection and affection. From idyllic settings to personalised services, couples are guaranteed to find the perfect way to celebrate their love. With luxurious villas, world-class amenities, and unmatched hospitality, Kuredu offers an enchanting escape for couples looking to rekindle or celebrate their bond.
To enhance the romantic experience further, the resort provides additional activities such as spa treatments for two, private sunset cruises, and bespoke excursions that cater to the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
