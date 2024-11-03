Unwind this holiday season at Villa Haven

This festive season, families can reconnect and cultivate lifelong bonds at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, with the resort’s thoughtfully curated three-week festive programme. With a full calendar of immersive experiences, guests can create lasting moments together in an unforgettable island setting.

Beginning on 18 December with a beachside Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s unique experiences embody the spirit of the island and warmth of the season. Throughout the holiday period, families can share meaningful moments with gingerbread house decoration sessions or chocolate masterclasses, where they will learn to create decadent treats as they lean into the indulgence of the season.

For little ones who prefer to spend their time exploring the great outdoors, turtle and dolphin quests await, while families can take to the water and create lifelong bonds moments with private yachting experiences across the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Older children and teenagers looking to add a dose of adventure to the festive season can enjoy a range of unique watersports, including lessons on flyboarding, eFoiling and scuba diving, and those who prefer to remain on land can join a local island exploration, experiencing the true essence of Maldivian culture with an insightful and intimate tour.

As the only resort in the Maldives with expansive private rooftop terraces, families can enjoy a range of rooftop activities this festive season in the comfort of their own villas, from cinematic experiences beneath the starry Maldivian sky, and homemade BBQ meals by personal chefs, to stargazing sessions which will be sure to delight guests of all ages. Adding a creative touch, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio is offering exclusive rooftop painting sessions for families, providing an opportunity to reconnect and craft precious memories.

The festivities continue on Christmas Day, where Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites families to enjoy a lively brunch and pool party, providing an opportunity to celebrate together. The highlight of the festive period, this exclusive event will see families gather on the resort’s beach to extend a warm welcome to Santa himself as he cruises along the turquoise waters, delighting the little ones and creating an awe-inspiring moment for all.

With exceptional family experiences to look forward to, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s festive programme ensures that every guest can enjoy the magic of the season while creating lifelong bonds with their loved ones.