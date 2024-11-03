News
Unwind this holiday season at Villa Haven
As the festive season approaches, Villa Haven in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll is set to welcome guests with an experience steeped in warmth and charm. With its enchanting theme of “Heavenly Haven,” the resort promises to blend the joy of Christmas, the anticipation of New Year’s, and the serene spirit of Orthodox Christmas into a vibrant tapestry of island life.
Picture this: travelers arriving and being enveloped by the soothing sounds of the ocean, greeted by the genuine warmth of Maldivian hospitality. One can imagine a couple rolling out their yoga mats on the beach, ready to greet the day with a sunrise session that draws them into the quiet beauty of the morning. As the sun gently rises, painting the sky with hues of pink and gold, guests find relief from their holiday rush, embracing the tranquility that only a place like this can provide.
As day transitions into night, the island buzzes with energy. Guests gather for Holhu Ashi Tales, a charming experience where locals share mesmerizing stories of Maldivian folklore around a crackling fire. Laughter fills the air as each tale unfolds, deepening their connection to the cultural heritage of the islands. It’s a time when strangers become friends, all drawn together by the magic of storytelling.
Dining at Villa Haven is an adventure in itself, with the culinary offerings promising unforgettable flavors. At Husk, renowned for its focus on fire-cooked dishes, guests dive into the flavors of Abaarana—an extraordinary meal that showcases the island’s culinary treasures. Conversations spring forth as everyone shares their impressions of beautifully grilled fish and tender meats, all served in an inviting atmosphere that encourages lingering over dishes prepared with a loving touch.
Just a few steps away, YUZU beckons with a different kind of culinary delight. This overwater Japanese restaurant offers an exquisite selection of sushi and beautifully crafted dishes that nourish both the body and spirit. As patrons relish their meals, laughter resonates throughout the elegant dining space, enhanced by breathtaking views of the shimmering lagoon that stretch endlessly before them.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, the excitement builds. The gala night promises elegance and jubilance, transforming the resort into a stunning celebration. Guests mingle, exchanging stories and recounting their favorite moments from the year gone by, all while basking in the sense of togetherness that fills the air. The spirit of joy and camaraderie is palpable, encapsulating the essence of the holiday season.
Once the festivities transition into Orthodox Christmas, a more reflective atmosphere takes hold. At Eden’s Essence, guests are invited to explore their creative sides by crafting personalized fragrances from exotic oils. Each unique scent becomes a cherished memento, a small piece of the paradise they experienced during their stay.
At Villa Haven, the holiday season is not just about breathtaking scenery or luxurious accommodations; it’s about the connections forged and the memories created. The beauty of the Maldives enhances the warmth of shared experiences, reminding visitors that each moment spent here is a celebration of life. Here, the joy of the season shines brightest when shared with others, making it a truly magical escape that lingers in the heart long after the celebrations end.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award as #3 resort in Indian Ocean
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as the #3 Resort in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the longest-running and most distinguished accolades in the travel industry, symbolising excellence and commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences.
In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler ran separate surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. More than 575,000 readers in the United States and over 126,000 readers in the UK submitted their responses. This esteemed recognition underscores the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and deep connection to the surrounding natural beauty.
“We are thrilled to be recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to creating a perfect blend of Maldivian charm, luxury, and personalised service for every guest. We thank our loyal guests for their continuous support and for making this achievement possible.”
Located in the stunning North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers a serene tropical escape set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. The resort’s Marine Lab, the first of its kind in the Maldives, is dedicated to marine conservation and provides guests with unique experiences that connect them to the rich underwater world. From world-class culinary bar & restaurants to its signature Banyan Tree Spa & wellbeing treatments, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury tourism in the Maldives.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru beckons as a luxurious, barefoot tropical haven, conveniently reachable in just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Offering 48 pool villas scattered across the island, this all-natural beauty invites guests to discover the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.
Action
Join exclusive LUX Tennis Star Clinic with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Patina Maldives
Tennis enthusiasts are in for a treat this November as Patina Maldives hosts the prestigious LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring the dynamic Spanish tennis sensation, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Currently ranked World No. 32, Davidovich Fokina is celebrated for his aggressive play, powerful forehand, and competitive spirit. Formerly ranked World No. 21 and the 2017 Wimbledon boys’ singles champion, he brings much experience and excitement to the court.
This event promises to be a remarkable experience for tennis fans of all ages, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s rising stars.
This is a great opportunity to witness Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s mastery on the court and gain valuable insights to elevate your own game.
The event will run from November 11th to 18th, 2024, offering a unique opportunity for guests to engage with Davidovich Fokina through a series of exclusive activities designed to enhance their tennis skills and provide unforgettable experiences.
Event Highlights:
- Meet and Greet Sessions: Get up close and personal with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on November 11th and 14th.
- Adult Clinics: Participate in group sessions on November 12th, 15th, 16th, and 17th.
- Private Lessons: Enjoy personalised coaching on November 13th and 16th.
- Kids Clinic: Young tennis enthusiasts can join a group session on November 14th.
News
Reconnect with loved ones this festive season at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
This festive season, families can reconnect and cultivate lifelong bonds at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, with the resort’s thoughtfully curated three-week festive programme. With a full calendar of immersive experiences, guests can create lasting moments together in an unforgettable island setting.
Beginning on 18 December with a beachside Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s unique experiences embody the spirit of the island and warmth of the season. Throughout the holiday period, families can share meaningful moments with gingerbread house decoration sessions or chocolate masterclasses, where they will learn to create decadent treats as they lean into the indulgence of the season.
For little ones who prefer to spend their time exploring the great outdoors, turtle and dolphin quests await, while families can take to the water and create lifelong bonds moments with private yachting experiences across the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Older children and teenagers looking to add a dose of adventure to the festive season can enjoy a range of unique watersports, including lessons on flyboarding, eFoiling and scuba diving, and those who prefer to remain on land can join a local island exploration, experiencing the true essence of Maldivian culture with an insightful and intimate tour.
As the only resort in the Maldives with expansive private rooftop terraces, families can enjoy a range of rooftop activities this festive season in the comfort of their own villas, from cinematic experiences beneath the starry Maldivian sky, and homemade BBQ meals by personal chefs, to stargazing sessions which will be sure to delight guests of all ages. Adding a creative touch, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio is offering exclusive rooftop painting sessions for families, providing an opportunity to reconnect and craft precious memories.
The festivities continue on Christmas Day, where Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites families to enjoy a lively brunch and pool party, providing an opportunity to celebrate together. The highlight of the festive period, this exclusive event will see families gather on the resort’s beach to extend a warm welcome to Santa himself as he cruises along the turquoise waters, delighting the little ones and creating an awe-inspiring moment for all.
With exceptional family experiences to look forward to, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s festive programme ensures that every guest can enjoy the magic of the season while creating lifelong bonds with their loved ones.
