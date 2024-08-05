Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora finds paradise in Maldives at Heritance Aarah

The stunning all-natural resort paradise, JA Manafaru, invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Maldives during their Maldivian Cultural Week.

Located in Haa Alifu Atoll, they are proud to be “the Real Maldives and are promoting this by holding this weeklong event, held from July 22nd to July 26th, 2024.

This exciting week coincides with Maldives’ Independence Day and offers a unique opportunity to experience the island nation’s vibrant traditions and customs.

The festivities begin on July 22nd with a captivating tour of the resort’s cultural exhibit, Magey Hiyaa.

Excitement builds on July 23rd as the celebration continues with an unforgettable Maldivian night, where guests savour a traditional feast called served “Malaafaiy” style at Kakuni restaurant, followed by a mesmerising Boduberu performance.

On July 25th, a captivating Maldivian Cooking Class led by the talented Executive Chef, Chef Moosa Nazeeh, takes place at Kakuni. Guests can learn the secrets behind the country’s most beloved dishes.

The week culminates on July 26th, Maldives Independence Day, with a traditional flag-raising ceremony on the beach. Guests can join the national pride as the Maldivian National Anthem fills the air.

The celebrations conclude with a delightful Maldivian-themed afternoon tea featuring local delicacies served at the Veli Bar. As guests savour the flavours, they are enthralled by the rhythmic beats of another Boduberu performance.

“Maldivian Cultural Week is a fantastic opportunity for our guests to discover the heart and soul of the Maldives,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru. “We are thrilled to offer this immersive experience that allows guests to connect with the rich culture and traditions of our beautiful island nation.”

Experience the magic of the Maldives and immerse yourself in its culture at JA Manafaru during Maldivian Cultural Week. For reservations or inquiries, please contact reservations.manafaru@jaresorts.com or via WhatsApp +960 766 0170.