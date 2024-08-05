Lifestyle
Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora finds paradise in Maldives at Heritance Aarah
Bollywood actress and style icon, Malaika Arora, has once again graced the pristine shores of the Maldives. The stunning actress arrived on Sunday to embark on a photoshoot for the Global Spa Magazine.
Malaika is currently enjoying the luxurious accommodations at Heritance Aarah, where she has been warmly welcomed with a traditional Boduberu performance upon arrival. The resort’s staff extended a gracious hospitality that perfectly complements the serene ambiance of the Maldives.
The actress has been sharing glimpses of her Maldivian paradise on her Instagram, treating her millions of followers to breathtaking views of the resort and its surroundings. From the luxurious pool to her stunning villa, Malaika’s social media posts have been captivating fans worldwide.
This isn’t Malaika’s first visit to the Maldives. The actress has been a frequent visitor to the islands, often sharing her experiences and love for the destination with her fans.
With her latest visit, Malaika continues to solidify the Maldives’ position as a preferred destination for celebrities and high-profile individuals seeking relaxation, luxury, and stunning natural beauty.
Entertainment
Relax all day, dance all night with ‘Birds of Tokyo’ at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed ‘Birds of Tokyo’ one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands will perform at the private island resort 5 -12 April 2025, delighting alternative rock fans. The week-long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
A VIP Experience package has been released for A$4,340 per person, twin share, (normally A$5,100) for 7 nights staying in a two-storey Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The VIP Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- 1 group yoga sessions
- 1 group ‘Learn to Surf’ experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Formed in Perth, Australia the band Birds of Tokyo has grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s top contemporary rock bands winning APRA Awards ‘Rock work of the year’ a record five times.
With six studio albums under their belt including ‘Human Design’ which topped the ARIA charts, Birds of Tokyo have also played major festivals such as as Splendour in the Grass & Falls and performed as special guests for Muse, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Culture
JA Manafaru celebrates Maldives Independence Day with cultural week
The stunning all-natural resort paradise, JA Manafaru, invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Maldives during their Maldivian Cultural Week.
Located in Haa Alifu Atoll, they are proud to be “the Real Maldives and are promoting this by holding this weeklong event, held from July 22nd to July 26th, 2024.
This exciting week coincides with Maldives’ Independence Day and offers a unique opportunity to experience the island nation’s vibrant traditions and customs.
The festivities begin on July 22nd with a captivating tour of the resort’s cultural exhibit, Magey Hiyaa.
Excitement builds on July 23rd as the celebration continues with an unforgettable Maldivian night, where guests savour a traditional feast called served “Malaafaiy” style at Kakuni restaurant, followed by a mesmerising Boduberu performance.
On July 25th, a captivating Maldivian Cooking Class led by the talented Executive Chef, Chef Moosa Nazeeh, takes place at Kakuni. Guests can learn the secrets behind the country’s most beloved dishes.
The week culminates on July 26th, Maldives Independence Day, with a traditional flag-raising ceremony on the beach. Guests can join the national pride as the Maldivian National Anthem fills the air.
The celebrations conclude with a delightful Maldivian-themed afternoon tea featuring local delicacies served at the Veli Bar. As guests savour the flavours, they are enthralled by the rhythmic beats of another Boduberu performance.
“Maldivian Cultural Week is a fantastic opportunity for our guests to discover the heart and soul of the Maldives,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru. “We are thrilled to offer this immersive experience that allows guests to connect with the rich culture and traditions of our beautiful island nation.”
Experience the magic of the Maldives and immerse yourself in its culture at JA Manafaru during Maldivian Cultural Week. For reservations or inquiries, please contact reservations.manafaru@jaresorts.com or via WhatsApp +960 766 0170.
Entertainment
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites filmmakers to capture magic in paradise
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has extended a warm invitation to filmmakers, production teams, and content creators worldwide with our exciting new offering – the exclusive Filming Package. Tucked away in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is more than just a luxurious retreat; it’s a breathtaking backdrop for your next cinematic masterpiece.
Picture yourself filming amidst stunning coral reefs teeming with marine life or capturing golden sunsets over pristine beaches. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort provides an extraordinary setting where every frame tells a story of natural beauty and luxury.
What’s Included in the Filming Package?
- Tailored Location Rental Fees: Choose from a variety of picturesque settings within our resort to bring your creative vision to life.
- Discounted Accommodation: Enjoy special rates for your cast and crew, ensuring comfort and relaxation during your filming adventure.
- Additional Services: From gourmet catering to top-notch equipment rental and seamless transportation, we’ve got your production logistics covered.
- Permits and Permissions: Our team handles all the paperwork, making sure you have the necessary approvals to film in this exclusive location.
- Personalised On-Site Support: Count on our dedicated staff to assist with everything from logistics to ensuring your filming experience runs smoothly.
- Customisation Options: We understand every project is unique; that’s why we offer flexibility to tailor our package to suit your specific needs and creative goals.
Beyond its cinematic vistas, our resort offers state-of-the-art facilities, impeccable service, and a commitment to making your filming experience exceptional. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, commercial, or feature film, the resort provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.
Ready to bring your cinematic vision to life? Contact the resort team today to explore our filming opportunities, discuss customisation options, and secure your preferred filming dates. Let NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort be your partner in creating unforgettable moments amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. For more information and to book your filming package, visit Filming Package (nh-hotels.com) or reach out to; T: +960 684 4888 | E: havodda@nhcollection.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Sustainable excellence with Green Globe certification across Adaaran Resorts
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort collaborates with Fann Art Therapie for Unique family experience
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Real Madrid Foundation host football community day
-
Cooking1 week ago
Renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino returns to Atmosphere Kanifushi with limited-edition menu
-
News4 days ago
Malaysia Airlines launches flights to Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives launches eco-friendly initiative to recycle bed linens into hand cloths
-
News6 days ago
Amilla Maldives announces Autumn wellbeing retreats
-
Family6 days ago
Adaaran Select Meedhupparu welcomes young explorers