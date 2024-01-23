Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes accomplished hospitality leader, Masdhooq Saeed, as new general manager

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Laurent Driole as its new Resort Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the hospitality industry, Driole brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering unparalleled guest experiences to the pristine shores of Lily Beach.

Hailing from France, Driole’s incredible academic excellence includes an MBA from the French business School ESSEC and a joint program in International Hospitality Management from Cornell.

Driole’s experience in the industry began in the Food and Beverage industry, laying the foundation for his future career in the hospitality industry. His first position in the Maldives was in 1996 as a F&B Manager at Farukolhu Fushi which helped position himself in the F&B department, where his passions lay. He has since worked his way up the career ladder, holding positions in prestigious establishments like such as Les Bains Paris, The Reverie Saigon, Swissotel Moscow, The Westin Paris, Radisson Nice, and Eco resorts in Borneo. Each experience further laid the groundwork for his next chapters, helping him understand the industry and his ability to thrive in various cultural contexts.

As Resort Manager at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Driole‘s strategic initiatives align with Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

“This involves placing an even greater emphasis on service standards, with a keen focus on the details to ensure every stay at the resort is a memorable one for each and every guest from all-around the globe. Food is at the heart of Lily Beach, with the experienced F&B team at the resort I intend to ensure food quality is kept at the highest standards as we are very particular with sourcing the right ingredients from the best sources from around the world and creating great buffet and a-la-carte dining experiences at the resort. I also aim to create opportunities for guests to experience the rich culture of the Maldives by further improving the various cultural experiences available at the resort such as the weekly Culture Night where we bring culture to the guests here with help of nearby local islanders providing a taste of truly Maldivian experiences and we bring guests to local island for an immersive cultural exchange,” Driole explained. “My motivation isn’t just about personal success, but it is also about leading and inspiring talented and passionate teams.”

As the Festive Season is upon us, Driole has worked hard with his extraordinary team at Lily Beach to offer guests an incredible array of activities and events to celebrate this special time. This includes special VIP dinners by Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz, an ensemble Live Music collaboration, and many more.

The team at Lily Beach is delighted to welcome Driole onboard, to work with him and to have him at the helm in steering the award-winning resort to new heights and keep on top of what is done best by Lily Beach – in providing a great home away from home experience with great value due to its generous Platinum Plan and impeccably authentic service.

2024 is an especially big year as Lily Beach will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so the island will be celebrating big. No doubt, that Driole and his hardworking team will put on a stellar celebration to commemorate the event. All the upcoming events, and details will be announced on the website and social media as it goes.

Keep an eye out here, for more details.