Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes accomplished hospitality leader, Masdhooq Saeed, as new general manager
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives is delighted to announce the appointment of Masdhooq Saeed as General Manager, signifying a pivotal moment in the resort’s quest for the ultimate tropical island getaway while crafting enchanting, but authentic experiences for its guests.
With an impressive track record spanning over 22 years in the hospitality industry, Masdhooq brings a wealth of experience from renowned brands such as One&Only Resorts, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, and Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas. His extensive expertise encompasses overseeing all facets of the Rooms Division, leading pre-opening projects in the Maldives and China, and playing a crucial role in the successful rebranding of Diva Maldives into LUX* South Ari Atoll in 2011.
In Masdhooq’s own words, “Luxury is a feeling, not a product. It is an emotional connection that we create with our guests and the myriad experiences we offer. Our guests seek personalised, unique experiences that align with their ethical values over monetary value. This is what makes our guests tick. And when you get that right, when you are able to make that connection, you win—hearts, minds, and so much more.”
Masdhooq consistently stands out as a transformative figure, actively developing others and providing opportunities that one may need. Under his unwavering command and clarion call that “Anything Is Possible,” he has not only built teams but also guided careers and introduced new services, setting the benchmark year after year. He has a style that exudes both humility and supreme confidence, with unwavering devotion to his guests, team, company, and industry.
His exceptional leadership and strategic vision were clearly demonstrated by achieving the number one spot on TripAdvisor for LUX* North Male’ Atoll within just five months of opening in 2019. Masdhooq’s commitment to forging emotional connections with guests, providing personalised and unique experiences aligned with ethical values, underscores his belief that luxury is a feeling.
“With Masdhooq at the helm, we are confident in delivering unparalleled enchanting but truly authentic guests experiences while fostering lasting connections with our valued guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli. His dedication to identifying talent, building teams, and guiding careers, coupled with a passion for surpassing guest expectations, undoubtedly positions Masdhooq to elevate Sun Siyam Iru Veli to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the continued success and excellence that Masdhooq will bring to our resort,” said Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints TJ Joulak as General Manager
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives and leader of unparalleled bespoke service, has announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as General Manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and worked across markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Previously having helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group, Joulak for providing memorable experiences for guests. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish, his multilingual abilities set him apart and will enable him to establish meaningful relationships with guests to provide a highly personal approach to service that encompasses all nationalities and backgrounds.
As a hands-on and energetic leader, Joulak is perfectly placed to take the helm at the property and lead it into the future, thanks to his unique ability to translate the brand’s strategy into service elements. This coupled with his impressive record of excellence, demonstrated by the accolades he has received in recent years, including Best General Manager Europe 2022 and 2023, will lead Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to new heights of personalized customer satisfaction.
Joulak received the Lifetime Julian Star Award in 2022 and was named among the 100 Most Inspirational People in Global Hospitality & Travel 2023 by the International Hospitality Institute, exemplifying his commitment to operational excellence which will be integral to his new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.
Commenting on his appointment, TJ Joulak says: “I am thrilled and honored to join the exceptional team at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The Maldives has long captivated visitors with its enchanting natural setting , and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi complements this with Its commitment to deliver unparalleled personalized experience for every guest. I am excited to continue building upon this legacy, and together with the talented staff, elevate the property to new heights and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality. “
Lily Beach Resort’s Laurent Driole on carrying on excellence, maintaining standards at Leading All-Inclusive Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Laurent Driole as its new Resort Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the hospitality industry, Driole brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering unparalleled guest experiences to the pristine shores of Lily Beach.
Hailing from France, Driole’s incredible academic excellence includes an MBA from the French business School ESSEC and a joint program in International Hospitality Management from Cornell.
Driole’s experience in the industry began in the Food and Beverage industry, laying the foundation for his future career in the hospitality industry. His first position in the Maldives was in 1996 as a F&B Manager at Farukolhu Fushi which helped position himself in the F&B department, where his passions lay. He has since worked his way up the career ladder, holding positions in prestigious establishments like such as Les Bains Paris, The Reverie Saigon, Swissotel Moscow, The Westin Paris, Radisson Nice, and Eco resorts in Borneo. Each experience further laid the groundwork for his next chapters, helping him understand the industry and his ability to thrive in various cultural contexts.
As Resort Manager at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Driole‘s strategic initiatives align with Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
“This involves placing an even greater emphasis on service standards, with a keen focus on the details to ensure every stay at the resort is a memorable one for each and every guest from all-around the globe. Food is at the heart of Lily Beach, with the experienced F&B team at the resort I intend to ensure food quality is kept at the highest standards as we are very particular with sourcing the right ingredients from the best sources from around the world and creating great buffet and a-la-carte dining experiences at the resort. I also aim to create opportunities for guests to experience the rich culture of the Maldives by further improving the various cultural experiences available at the resort such as the weekly Culture Night where we bring culture to the guests here with help of nearby local islanders providing a taste of truly Maldivian experiences and we bring guests to local island for an immersive cultural exchange,” Driole explained. “My motivation isn’t just about personal success, but it is also about leading and inspiring talented and passionate teams.”
As the Festive Season is upon us, Driole has worked hard with his extraordinary team at Lily Beach to offer guests an incredible array of activities and events to celebrate this special time. This includes special VIP dinners by Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz, an ensemble Live Music collaboration, and many more.
The team at Lily Beach is delighted to welcome Driole onboard, to work with him and to have him at the helm in steering the award-winning resort to new heights and keep on top of what is done best by Lily Beach – in providing a great home away from home experience with great value due to its generous Platinum Plan and impeccably authentic service.
2024 is an especially big year as Lily Beach will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so the island will be celebrating big. No doubt, that Driole and his hardworking team will put on a stellar celebration to commemorate the event. All the upcoming events, and details will be announced on the website and social media as it goes.
JA Resorts & Hotels welcomes Khumar Askerova as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean
JA Resorts & Hotels has announced the appointment of Khumar Askerova as the new Director of Sales and Marketing for the Indian Ocean region. Khumar brings with her an impressive 25 years of experience in sales and marketing within the hospitality industry, and a key appointment to the regional team.
The appointment will see Khumar overseeing sales for the company’s Indian Ocean flagship property JA Manafaru in the Maldives and two properties in the Seychelles, the boutique JA Enchanted Island and luxury villa residencies at JA Enchanted Waterfront.
Khumar is a seasoned sales specialist with a diverse background in the hospitality sector. Fluent in English, native in Russian and Azerbaijani, with a good command of Portuguese and Turkish, Khumar’s multilingual skills underscore her ability to connect with a global audience.
Khumar’s most recent role as the Regional Director of Sales & Marketing at COMO Hotels saw her successfully manage a portfolio of key partners, and her expertise extends to new hotel openings, where she has played pivotal roles in the launch and success of four upper-scale Marriott hotels.
Additional Maldivian experience was gained whilst Khumar was Group Director of Sales & Marketing at Lily Beach Hotels also in the Maldives, where she led a cluster team, overseeing sales, reservations, marketing, and revenue for two islands in the Maldives.
Robert El Khoury, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at JA Resorts & Hotels comments, “We are confident that Khumar’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and leadership qualities will contribute to the ongoing success and growth of our unique properties in the Indian Ocean. We warmly welcome her to our team and look forward to further developing our international presence with Khumar’s global expertise.”
Khumar holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Baku State University. She has also obtained certificates in Executive Revenue Management & Strategic Pricing from the Institute of Hotel Management and eCornell Hotel Revenue Management Certificate.
