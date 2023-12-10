Hideaway Beach Resort secures major victories at Haute Grandeur Awards 2023

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives has once again affirmed its position as a beacon of luxury in the hospitality industry by winning the prestigious Haute Grandeur Award for 2023 for:

Best Hideaway Resort (Global),

Best Family Resort (Indian Ocean),

Best Pool Villa Resort (Indian Ocean)

Best Family Villa (Indian Ocean) – Sultan Beach Residence with Sunset Pool

These esteemed accolades recognise the unparalleled excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that the resort constantly demonstrates.

This year, one of the most special titles to be awarded to Hideaway includes the ‘Best Hideaway Resort – Global’ title. The unique positioning of the island, in the Haa Alifu Atoll (north of Maldives) leaves the island untouched, undisturbed, and disconnected from the rest of the world, in the best possible ways. The privacy, the quiet serenity, and the remarkably untouched waters and beaches add a certain attraction in addition to the lush, thick vegetation of the island. The flora and Fauna of the island are worth noting for any guest who visits the island.

Hideaway is famously known as a top-notch family resort. As one of the largest, most spacious resorts in the Maldives, with a relatively less number of villas, guests often feel as if they are on a private island experience whilst in the space at their villa. As such, couples can stay as private and uninterrupted as they want, and families can still enjoy their boisterous, exciting family getaway – there is tons of space for everyone. It the ideal destination for families as it is a resort that offers an exceptional kids’ club, and multiple arrays of family-friendly activities for children of all ages. Hideaway has always been on top of its game in offering innovative, unique experiences for its guests, making it an exciting playground of fun all-day round for all its guests.

As a winner of the Best Pool Villa category, Hideaway shines as one that offers private pools, and a common pool to all its guests. Out of 12 beautiful categories of villas and residences, only the entry-level category does not have a private pool – but even for this, guests can use a family pool out by Meeru Bar, and couples can enjoy their pool time at the Infinity pool at Sunset Pool Café.

The Signature Collection at Hideaway is a set of nine exclusive, super luxury and spacious villas that came into being just a mere few years ago, and since then, has been paving the way for innovative, luxurious, and comfortable stays in the Maldives. The accommodations within the Signature Collection are a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. Each villa is meticulously designed to harmonise with the stunning natural surroundings of the Maldives while offering the highest level of comfort and indulgence. From private infinity pools to breathtaking ocean views, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to create an unforgettable retreat.

It is no surprise that the Sultan Beach Residence of the Signature Collection won the Best Pool Villa resort in Indian Ocean. Designed in true form with nods at the traditional Maldivian Royalty, unique personalised services including personal butler services 24/7, Anytime-Anything-Anywhere service, a senior private guide (Mr. Moodhu) for water excursions and provided with luxury amenities. Every guest staying at any of these residences is made to feel like a Sultan or Sultana.

Complementing the opulent accommodations, the restaurants at the Signature Collection elevate dining to an art form. Culinary delights inspired by both local flavours and international cuisine take guests on a gastronomic journey. With world-class chefs curating exceptional menus, dining becomes an immersive experience, harmonising delectable flavours with the captivating ambiance of the Maldives. But this applies to the entire Hideaway resort. The multicultural buffet restaurants, a la carte options, and exquisite bars, the options are limitless.

Speaking about this new addition, Christophe Adam, the General Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, said: “We are immensely proud and honoured to receive these prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards. They not only validate our commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality but also reflect the unique experiences we offer at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. Winning the Best Hideaway Resort – Global award is particularly special to us. It underscores our dedication to providing a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the Maldives, away from the bustle of the world.”

“Our focus has always been on creating a space where families can make lasting memories and where every guest feels like royalty. These awards are a tribute to our team’s relentless pursuit of perfection and our commitment to ensuring that every moment at Hideaway is an unforgettable experience.”

The Haute Grandeur Awards are globally renowned for celebrating the crème de la crème of luxury hospitality establishments that exhibit unrivalled levels of service, innovation, and overall guest satisfaction. The accolade serves as a testament to the resorts dedication to exceeding expectations, redefining opulence, and providing an unforgettable retreat in the heart of the Maldives.

