Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort secures major victories at Haute Grandeur Awards 2023
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives has once again affirmed its position as a beacon of luxury in the hospitality industry by winning the prestigious Haute Grandeur Award for 2023 for:
- Best Hideaway Resort (Global),
- Best Family Resort (Indian Ocean),
- Best Pool Villa Resort (Indian Ocean)
- Best Family Villa (Indian Ocean) – Sultan Beach Residence with Sunset Pool
These esteemed accolades recognise the unparalleled excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that the resort constantly demonstrates.
This year, one of the most special titles to be awarded to Hideaway includes the ‘Best Hideaway Resort – Global’ title. The unique positioning of the island, in the Haa Alifu Atoll (north of Maldives) leaves the island untouched, undisturbed, and disconnected from the rest of the world, in the best possible ways. The privacy, the quiet serenity, and the remarkably untouched waters and beaches add a certain attraction in addition to the lush, thick vegetation of the island. The flora and Fauna of the island are worth noting for any guest who visits the island.
Hideaway is famously known as a top-notch family resort. As one of the largest, most spacious resorts in the Maldives, with a relatively less number of villas, guests often feel as if they are on a private island experience whilst in the space at their villa. As such, couples can stay as private and uninterrupted as they want, and families can still enjoy their boisterous, exciting family getaway – there is tons of space for everyone. It the ideal destination for families as it is a resort that offers an exceptional kids’ club, and multiple arrays of family-friendly activities for children of all ages. Hideaway has always been on top of its game in offering innovative, unique experiences for its guests, making it an exciting playground of fun all-day round for all its guests.
As a winner of the Best Pool Villa category, Hideaway shines as one that offers private pools, and a common pool to all its guests. Out of 12 beautiful categories of villas and residences, only the entry-level category does not have a private pool – but even for this, guests can use a family pool out by Meeru Bar, and couples can enjoy their pool time at the Infinity pool at Sunset Pool Café.
The Signature Collection at Hideaway is a set of nine exclusive, super luxury and spacious villas that came into being just a mere few years ago, and since then, has been paving the way for innovative, luxurious, and comfortable stays in the Maldives. The accommodations within the Signature Collection are a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. Each villa is meticulously designed to harmonise with the stunning natural surroundings of the Maldives while offering the highest level of comfort and indulgence. From private infinity pools to breathtaking ocean views, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to create an unforgettable retreat.
It is no surprise that the Sultan Beach Residence of the Signature Collection won the Best Pool Villa resort in Indian Ocean. Designed in true form with nods at the traditional Maldivian Royalty, unique personalised services including personal butler services 24/7, Anytime-Anything-Anywhere service, a senior private guide (Mr. Moodhu) for water excursions and provided with luxury amenities. Every guest staying at any of these residences is made to feel like a Sultan or Sultana.
Complementing the opulent accommodations, the restaurants at the Signature Collection elevate dining to an art form. Culinary delights inspired by both local flavours and international cuisine take guests on a gastronomic journey. With world-class chefs curating exceptional menus, dining becomes an immersive experience, harmonising delectable flavours with the captivating ambiance of the Maldives. But this applies to the entire Hideaway resort. The multicultural buffet restaurants, a la carte options, and exquisite bars, the options are limitless.
Speaking about this new addition, Christophe Adam, the General Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, said: “We are immensely proud and honoured to receive these prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards. They not only validate our commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality but also reflect the unique experiences we offer at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. Winning the Best Hideaway Resort – Global award is particularly special to us. It underscores our dedication to providing a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the Maldives, away from the bustle of the world.”
“Our focus has always been on creating a space where families can make lasting memories and where every guest feels like royalty. These awards are a tribute to our team’s relentless pursuit of perfection and our commitment to ensuring that every moment at Hideaway is an unforgettable experience.”
The Haute Grandeur Awards are globally renowned for celebrating the crème de la crème of luxury hospitality establishments that exhibit unrivalled levels of service, innovation, and overall guest satisfaction. The accolade serves as a testament to the resorts dedication to exceeding expectations, redefining opulence, and providing an unforgettable retreat in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Awards
Hilton earns top honors as World’s Best Workplace and Great Place to Work
For the first time ever, Hilton has been named the No.1 World’s Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This recognition – the culmination of eight consecutive appearances on the “World’s Best” list – also marks the first time a hospitality company has achieved the top honor in this best-in-class program.
In another first, Hilton was certified as a Great Place to Work in the Maldives earlier this year, celebrating a workplace culture where team members are encouraged to pursue their passions, draw upon their unique experiences, and be their authentic selves at work as they deliver exceptional stays for all guests.
These awards are a testament to Hilton’s continuous efforts to build an inclusive, purpose driven workplace culture that provides growth opportunities and robust support for team members to achieve their potential and thrive.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa continues to foster an environment for local talent to flourish, empowering Maldivian professionals who have developed within the group to progress along their career paths.
Key figures at the resort include Director of Operations Ahmed Anees, who is the first Maldivian professional to be elevated to this role within Hilton’s portfolio of brands in the country; Bars and Beverage Manager Ali Hamdan, and sommelier Gasim Ibrahim.
Anees’ 18 years of experience encompass a variety of roles, such managing transport, housekeeping and front office operations for both Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. His years of overseeing housekeeping also led him to co-found the Maldives Housekeepers Association, the country’s largest and sole nationally recognized association, where he advocates for training and development, and provides professional support.
Ali Hamdan joined Conrad Maldives as a bar attendant and was promoted to bartender within three years. His growth as a mixologist was enhanced by plentiful opportunities to train in various locations, from a Singaporean brewery to a Japanese sake house and the great Champagne houses of France. He is the first Maldivian mixologist certified by the International Bartenders Association.
Like Hamdan, Gasim Ibrahim began his Conrad Maldives stint as an F&B attendant, and it was there that he came under the tutelage of the head sommelier and began his education in earnest. Over a decade later, he is now one of the rare Maldivian sommeliers working in the industry and is currently completing his WSET Level 3 certification.
While at Conrad Maldives, both Hamdan and Gasim competed with distinction at the Hilton South East Asia Food & Beverage (SEA F&B) Masters, an annual series of rigorous competitions designed to showcase the best F&B talent across Hilton properties in the region on an international level.
Another valuable benefit of working with Hilton is career mobility. This facilitates the seamless exchange of skills and brings a diverse range of perspectives and expertise to the organization, which is evident in the team make-up.
Other team members such as Executive Housekeeper Hussain Visham, Front Office Manager Ali Shunaiz and Purchasing Manager Adam Ali, all of whom were previously from Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, brought their invaluable experience to Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, and are fundamental to the smooth operations at the resort.
Similarly, HR Manager Nani Rasheed, IT Manager Naji Mohamed, Restaurant Manager Mohamed Niyaz, and Laundry Manager Abdulla Shareef all came from Conrad Maldives, and other team members, like Duty Manager Sajid Bushry, joined from overseas Hilton properties and contributed a wealth of multicultural perspectives.
Resort leaders are actively involved in nurturing young professionals. Anees mentors fellow Maldivian and Hilton SEA Management Trainee Hassan Visam throughout an 18-month program designed to develop him for the Duty Manager role.
Regular career workshops are a staple feature of resort activities, as are networking and coaching sessions through the Women Team Members Resource Group. Team members are also able to access specialist certifications, such as the childcare certification from Worldwide Kids that was recently awarded to the Krakengiri Kids’ Club team.
Community Collaborations
Hilton continues to build purposeful relationships within the community, empowering team members to pursue meaningful initiatives that lead to a lasting positive impact.
IT Manager Naji Mohamed champions Hilton’s Travel with Purpose initiatives. These include a recent visit to Maafushi School in North Male Atoll where Team Members distributed educational children’s literature to the students and water dispensers for the school.
The resort also partnered with Maldives National University to provide internship and career opportunities for the next generation of young hospitality leaders. The first intake culminated in an intern’s successful integration as a regular member of the culinary team.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
Awards
Maldives crowned World’s Leading Destination for fourth consecutive year
Maldives on Friday won the World’s Leading Destination accolade at the World Travel Awards 2023, making it the fourth consecutive top title win for Maldives.
In addition to the World’s Leading Leading Destination Award, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) also won the World’s Leading Tourist Board award for the second year in a row.
The awards were presented at a gala held in Dubai Friday evening.
The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry.
Awards
Soneva honored 2023 Terra Carta Seal for leadership in sustainability
Soneva has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Terra Carta Seal by The Sustainable Markets Initiative. The award-winning resort brand, which has properties in the Maldives and Thailand, is built on the foundation that businesses must exist for a greater purpose than shareholder returns. Soneva recognises that luxury travel and the pursuit of rare experiences can co-exist with a deep care for the earth, the environment and its people, and continually strives to raise the benchmark for responsible tourism.
The Terra Carta Seal is awarded to companies that have demonstrated the success of a high-impact, large scale company-wide project, initiative or strategy which aligns with one or more of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s ten Terra Carta Articles. The Articles underpin the Terra Carta, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s guiding mandate which provides a roadmap and framework to accelerate the transition to an ambitious and sustainable future, placing Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.
The winners were selected by a panel of global experts from the environmental, business, political and philanthropic worlds. Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal was launched in 2021 at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Since its inception, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has awarded its coveted Seal to just 83 companies globally.
“The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognises those companies which are taking great strides in delivering real-world outcomes to create a more positive future that we can all embrace. The calibre of the projects and initiatives being driven by these companies sets the standard for us all as we push forward to a more sustainable future.
Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said:
“The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal recognises those companies which are taking great strides in delivering real-world outcomes. As we stand on the eve of COP28, public, private sector and philanthropic actors will come together at the inaugural Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum to bridge the gap between ambition and action. It is examples exemplified by the 2023 Terra Carta Seal winners that are helping to inspire and lead the way.”
Recognised for its remarkable sustainability efforts, Soneva is the only hotel brand among a select group of large global organisations that received a 2023 Terra Carta Seal. Other companies who received the 2023 Terra Carta Seal include Airbus, Carbon Clean, CDPQ, DLA Piper, EY, Haier Smart Home, Hitachi, LanzaTech, Novartis, Orange, Ping An Bank, Pollination, ReNew, Robertson, Siemens Energy, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
While there is currently no industry standard for environmental and social reporting, Soneva developed its own Total Impact Assessment (TIA) methodology in-house which includes measuring its Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) and improving year-on-year. By taking a ‘planetary boundaries’ view of its social and environmental impact, the TIA assesses the impact from sources over which Soneva has both direct and indirect control, including natural capital, human capital, social capital, economic capital and tax.
“Soneva is honoured to be awarded the prestigious 2023 Terra Carta Seal. We are dedicated to leading the way in responsible tourism and championing the transformative power of travel and tourism in global conservation efforts. Soneva resorts have been carbon neutral since 2012. We recently invested USD 9 million in 4.5MWp solar PV and 4.5MWh of battery storage at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani that will take us to 50% of electricity from renewable energy.
“We also have a mandatory 2% environmental levy on all stays. The proceeds go to the non-profit Soneva Foundation, which helps offset both direct and indirect carbon emissions from our resort activities as well as guest flights, while also supporting impactful global projects such as forest restoration efforts in Mozambique and Thailand, coral restoration in the Maldives, reintroducing near-extinct hornbills to Thailand’s Koh Kood island, distributing fuel-efficient cook stoves in Myanmar and more,” said Arnfinn Oines, Social & Environmental Conscience, Soneva.
