Food
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown to host exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World have announced a culinary collaboration with Michelin-starred chef and owner of Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, London – Chef Tom Brown. This exclusive event will see Chef Tom Brown showcase his culinary prowess with a series of exclusive dining experiences and cooking classes, providing guests at both resorts with an unforgettable gastronomic journey.
Taking place from October 24-25 at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and on October 27-29 at Siyam World, this unique chef residency promises to elevate the dining experience at these luxurious Maldivian resorts to new heights.
Chef Tom Brown, known for his innovative approach to seafood and his dedication to using the finest seasonal ingredients, will bring his expertise to the shores of the Maldives. Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World can look forward to savouring Brown’s signature dishes, crafted with a creative twist that combines the flavours of the Maldives with the culinary excellence for which he is renowned for.
During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in exclusive dining experiences hosted by Chef Tom Brown himself. These curated dinners will showcase a selection of his most iconic dishes, expertly paired with exquisite wines to complement the flavors of each course.
For those looking to enhance their culinary skills, Brown will also be offering intimate cooking classes where he will share his culinary secrets and techniques. Participants will have the chance to work closely with the Michelin-starred chef and recreate some of his famous dishes while learning about the art of fine dining.
“We are excited and honoured to welcome back Chef Tom Brown to our magnificent resorts and offer our guests the chance to enjoy world-class cuisine in the heart of the Maldives. This residency is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Abdulla Thamheed, Group General Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Chef Tom Brown is a renowned Michelin-starred chef and the owner of the Cornerstone restaurant located in Hackney Wick, London. Known for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to seafood, Brown has made a significant mark on the UK’s culinary scene.
At Cornerstone, Brown has created a dining experience that celebrates the finest and freshest British seafood. His menu often features a variety of sustainably sourced fish and shellfish, prepared with a creative twist. With an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to sustainability, Chef Tom Brown’s culinary creations have earned him critical acclaim and a Michelin star. His dedication to seafood and his ability to balance traditional techniques with modern innovation have solidified his reputation as one of the UK’s top chefs.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the culinary magic of Chef Tom Brown during his exclusive residency at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Siyam World Resorts. Book your stay now and embark on a gastronomic journey like no other.
To find out more about the chef’s residencies, and any news at Sun Siyam Resorts, or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com
Cooking
Experience Kaage, an award winning epicurean escapade at VARU By Atmosphere Maldives
As you bask in the warm embrace of the sun-kissed waves on the pristine shores of the Maldives, a culinary oasis awaits at Kaagé, the specialty restaurant at VARU By Atmosphere. Nestled amidst turquoise waters and lush greenery, this cosmopolitan property offers you an unrivalled gastronomic experience that will tantalise your taste buds and nourish your soul.
In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, Kaagé refers to a traditional dining house. During the days of yore, these dining houses served as a large shared dining hall where multiple families would gather for meals and socialise. This tradition is artfully recreated at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional drinks and treated to a short, captivating film on the history of Maldivian cuisine, setting the stage for the culinary journey that lies ahead.
The Maldivian architecture of the restaurant is absolutely breathtaking, with wooden and floral tones that perfectly capture the essence of a historic Maldivian house. The welcoming hospitality only adds to the overall atmosphere, making it an ideal destination to relish its exquisite culinary masterpieces.
The restaurant’s culinary team boasts remarkable expertise in unleashing creativity and curating culinary surprises from the depths of Maldivian cuisine. Their artful combination of traditional flavours with modern presentations elevates each dish to an unparalleled level of sophistication, ensuring that every bite takes you on a journey through the storied history of the Maldives.
These dishes are a perfect blend of traditional recipes and contemporary twists, beautifully prepared to capture your attention. The extensive menu involves culinary delicacy from the heritage of Maldivian cuisine with signature dishes such as Gulha, a deep-fried pastry ball filled with smoked Tuna or vegetables and flavoured with finely chopped onion, grated coconut, and chilli, and Kandu Kukhulu, the renowned Maldivian Tuna Curry, a masterpiece of rich flavours, leaves a lasting impression on every taste palate, surpassing culinary dreams.
Food
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer Rachel Khoo
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer and international TV presenter, Rachel Khoo from October 29th – 31st as she headlines our Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar this year.
Marriott Bonvoy Members can also bid with points to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Equipped with her highly attuned arsenal of creative culinary credentials, Rachel Khoo will host a series of bespoke guest experiences featuring an exquisite choux pastry masterclass for adults and children, a delectable breakfast grazing table, ‘Guest Judge’ a bake-off amongst guests, visit a Maldivian farmer’s market and thereafter collaborate on a Maldivian Cooking Class with our award-winning culinary team.
Marriott Bonvoy Moment bid winners will have the opportunity to be a part of the series of the above mentioned activities with Rachel Khoo while also immersing themselves in a four-night stay in a One Bedroom Beach Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, checking in Saturday 28 October and checking out Wednesday, 1 November.
The internationally-adored, multi-talented culinary bon vivant, Rachel Khoo brings a global wealth of knowledge with a unique perspective and approach to food – resulting in innovative recipes, a highly developed palate and an original outlook toward all she creates.
Known for her colourful flair, Rachel Khoo’s special appearances on the world stage and into the kitchens and living rooms of home cooks internationally through 15 TV shows, include BBC2s Remarkable Places to Eat, her famed TV series The Little Paris Kitchen, BBC Worldwide’s Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook series, Discovery Network UKs Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate, Food Network’s Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures and Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen – the TV show counterpart to Rachel’s best-selling cookbook, The Little Swedish Kitchen.
Rachel has judged and co-judged on multiple cooking competition shows including Zumbo’s Just Desserts alongside acclaimed pastry chef Adriano Zumbo, Australia’s popular My Kitchen Rules, BBCs Great British Menu and this summer, Rachel judges on The Great Australian Bake Off Season 6.
At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands guests can look forward to an up close and personal experience with Rachel Khoo by signing up to her choux pastry masterclass where guests will learn the secrets of making the perfect choux pastry, whip up a range of delicious creams and decorate their choux, making them pretty enough for a Parisian pâtisserie!
Guests can also expect to see Rachel curating and hosting a breakfast grazing table of mini choux pastries with exquisite fillings from classic pastry cream to fine Greek yoghurt, fruit coulis, fresh berries, chocolate, nuts and more.
On her first ever discovery of the Maldives, Rachel will travel to a Maldivian farmer’s market to discover indigenous ingredients, watch fisherman bring in their catch of the day and thereafter co-host a Maldivian cooking class as she learns the secrets of recipes handed down through the generations.
For enthusiastic guests, Rachel will preside over a bake-off as ‘Guest Judge’ where participants will present dishes from one of her many best-selling cookbooks and be evaluated based on taste, presentation, efficiency, and speed.
To know more about the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment and bid for a chance to be a part of this experience click here: Marriott Bonvoy Moments. For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
Food
Week of gastronomic excellence with Michelin-starred chef, Schubert Wines at JW Marriott Maldives Resort
Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a week full of indulgence as JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils an exclusive collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert. The much-anticipated collaboration will feature an exceptional gastronomy week in October, promising a fusion of flavours and exquisite wines set against the stunning backdrop of paradise.
Starting on October 2, the week will feature a series of events, including an exclusive dinner at RIHA paired with wines, a wine masterclass led by Kai Schubert, and a showcase dinner with a curated menu by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer paired with Kai Schubert Wines.
Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a magnum opus of passion and innovation. His extensive travels across Asia, notably Japan and Korea, have infused his creations with a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences.
Award-winning winemaker Kai Schubert’s story is one of cross-continental excellence. As a German expatriate, he ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Kai Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.
Exclusive Collaboration between Chef Rohit Agarwal and Kai Schubert at RIHA
On October 2, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a scrumptious dinner in a private atmosphere at RIHA. Chef Rohit and Kai Schubert will showcase an exclusive collaboration with dishes from RIHA paired with selected Schubert Wines. Curated by Chef Rohit Agarwal, Chef de Partie at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the menu is a blend of gourmet products such as foie gras, lobster, and wagyu beef, built around known and popular home-cooked dishes across India.
Wine Masterclass with a Winemaking Legend
Guests can experience a private masterclass on October 4 with Kai Schubert, who will share his exceptional wine production techniques and showcase his finest grapes. This exclusive experience will take place within the wine room of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, allowing you to immerse yourself in the world of wines and elevate your appreciation for every sip.
Master Chef Meets Wine Visionary
On October 5 and 6, guests can look forward to an exceptional dining experience that showcases a limited-time menu crafted by renowned Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer.
Embarking on a gastronomic journey, this menu seamlessly fuses the elegance of French haute cuisine with the captivating essence of diverse Asian influences.
Prepare your palate for a tantalising array of dishes, from langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi, to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum, and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon. Adding a harmonious accompaniment to this culinary symphony, Kai Schubert, the visionary winemaker behind Kai Schubert Wines in New Zealand, has meticulously selected wine varieties to perfectly complement each course of this limited-time menu. This extraordinary dining experience will take place at the premium overwater restaurant Hashi, set under the starlit Maldivian skies, with a captivating entertainment backdrop that promises to make this occasion truly unforgettable.
“We are beyond excited to curate this exclusive collaboration featuring Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert,” shares Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This promises to be a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and truly something all our guests can look forward to.”
Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.
Reserve your stay today. Limited places are available. For reservations and further details contact jwmmaldivesreservations@marriott.com.
