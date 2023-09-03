News
JA Manafaru: Christmas, New Year in tropics
This festive season, JA Manafaru is offering a taste of Maldivian magic with the launch of a new, upgraded events programme running from 23rd December 2023 until 7th January 2024. Inspired by the enchantment of the festive season and Queen’s iconic lyric ‘One dream, one goal, one golden glance of what should be’, the programme will instil ‘A Kind of Magic’ within every element of the guest experience.
The 16-day extravaganza of music, song and dance hosted by actress and theatre artist director Zoie Kennedy-O’Connor and composer husband Des O’Connor will welcome an exotic range of events. From a tantalising spread of culinary experiences and celebratory Galas to a five-day football camp and tennis championship, there are fun and thrills to be had for every guest. UK radio DJ Tom Green, famous for his mid-morning show on HITS radio will also headline performances throughout the festive programme.
Situated in the Maldives’ northernmost atoll, JA Manafaru is the most remote private island in the Maldives, perfect for travellers seeking a secluded sun-soaked Christmas getaway. An idyllic paradise of barefoot luxury, fine dining and activities galore, the island features a collection of enticing restaurants, a tranquil spa and otherworldly encounters with the Indian Ocean’s captivating marine life.
Christmas Eve
Dress to impress and celebrate the festive season with an evening of live music and mouth-watering dishes at the Christmas Eve Gala on 24th December. The dinner promises a spellbinding combination of regional specialties and comforting seasonal favourites, alongside stunning ocean views from the deck or terrace areas and melodic performances by the in-house band. The dinner will run from 6:30PM to 10:30PM at Kakuni restaurant.
New Year’s Eve
Starting the evening with a 6:30PM cocktail reception at Ocean Grill, guests are invited to enjoy a spread of sparkling champagne, canapés and magical performers against the spectacular backdrop of the year’s final sunset. The dinner will commence at 7:30PM with a feast of succulent seafood caught and delivered by local fisherman, alongside tender grills and tantalising desserts. Dinner will be complemented by an incredible lineup of performers directed by Zoie and Des. Guests can expect to close the evening with celebratory fireworks and a boogie out on the beach, led by the musical beats of DJ Tom Green.
Orthodox Christmas Events
Catering to all this festive season, JA Manafaru will host a repeat of the Gala dinner and vibrant beach party on 6th January for Orthodox Christmas. Ded Moroz will also make a special visit on 7th January to deliver presents to the island’s best behaved young guests.
Festive Feasting
The festive season is all about delicious food and indulgence, and guests will not be disappointed by the spread at JA Manafaru. The resort’s Christmas programme promises a range of rich and comforting festive favourites alongside the Executive Chef’s modern conjuring of regional specialties. Calendar highlights include a deliciously light Caviar Dinner at Teppanyaki restaurant, Lonu on 29th December (6:30PM), and the Chocolate Truffle Making Class on 3rd January (4:00-4:45PM), where guests can master the art of rolling the perfect truffle.
Foodies can also take a stroll through the vibrant sights and scents of the Orient, dining at the Asian Street Food night at Kakuni. Open to guests on the 30th December and 4th January, this event celebrates the range of diverse and colourful dishes served on street markets in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Japan.
Activities For the Whole Family
JA Manafaru’s festive programme will feature several events to keep young guests entertained whilst parents can enjoy some much-deserved rest and relaxation. Activities include Christmas Cookie Decorating, running on 23rd December and 5th December, and an all-hands-on deck activity on 23rd December (10:30AM) to decorate the Kid’s Club Christmas tree. On 29th December (6:00PM), JA Manafaru will also host the highly anticipated Enchanting Talent Show, where kids can showcase their talents on stage alongside the professionals. This event, hosted by Des and Zoie is the perfect event to bring the family together, proud parents will be treated to a delicious spread of cocktails and canapés whilst watching the show.
Those seeking a more unique experience can head to Yang Wei’s Abracadabra Class on 30th December, 3rd January and 6th January at Kakuni (12:00PM – 1:00PM). Step behind the curtain with an exclusive workshop led by internationally renowned magician Yang Wei. Young, budding magicians can join these sessions to watch his spell binding performances and learn how to master the fundamentals of magic tricks.
Dance to the Beat of the Maldivian Drum
The Maldives, and in-turn the culture at JA Manafaru’s Real Maldives is synonymous with music. Guests can immerse themselves in authentic Maldivian traditions with a lesson in BoduBeru, which translates to ‘Big Drum’ (10:30AM). Renowned for its energetic form of entertainment, guests are invited to dance, clap and test out the slow, rhythmic beating of drum in classes led by local experts. Young culture vultures can also delve into the Maldives’ rich history of folktale, gathering around the campfire to hear enchanting accounts of local legend (8:30PM – 9:30PM). Occurring on 26th December and 2nd January, these two events grant guests valuable immersion into the region’s traditions and cultural identity.
Get Sporty on the Sand
Sporting enthusiasts can take their pick from the array of activities on offer, from a five-day football camp, beach cricket on boxing day (26th December, 4:00PM – 5:00PM), and Badminton Tournament on the resort’s purpose-built court (2nd January, 5:30PM), to trying their hand at the Maldives’ national sport of Bashi (26th December, 3:30PM – 4:30PM). Traditionally played on a tennis court by Maldivian women, this unique sport entails serving a tennis ball over one’s head backwards, whilst another team tries to catch the ball on the other side of the net.
The resort’s inaugural Manafaru Cup Tennis Tournament will also take place on 28th December (5:30PM). Keen tennis fans can enter in pairs of mixed doubles to compete for the right to be named the first ever winners of the trophy.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives introduces B Balanced by Bamford
A design masterpiece and retreat of spa excellence, The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is one of the Maldives’ most sought-after spa experiences. A halo of serenity has been guiding guest-wellbeing since the resort’s opening in 2021, and is fast becoming an iconic Indian Ocean wellness destination. Not only the first spa in the Maldives to feature Bamford, the destination announces a worldwide resort-exclusive of the British wellness brands’ newest treatment ‘B Balanced’. Designed to alleviate symptoms brought on by hormonal changes and long-term illnesses, this bespoke full-body treatment will launch at the resort in October 2023.
Harnessing the power of botanicals to rebalance the mind, body and support overall wellbeing, the treatment is particularly beneficial for those experiencing hormonal imbalances or recovering from long-term illness. Crafted to centre and restore, B Balanced at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands can target any hormonal and energy imbalances and, for women’s health, includes alleviating symptoms of peri and post menopause ensuring optimum wellness while travelling and beyond.
The 90-minute treatment is practiced in the halo-shaped design-spa hovering masterfully over its sparkling lagoon, and will join the destination’s stellar menu of wellness. To nature’s soundtrack of hypnotic ocean rhythm, proven to have restorative effects, resort therapists ensure a tailored experience for every guest.
In the B Balanced treatment, attention turns to breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage.
- Guests will understand the importance of powerful, deep breathing to reduce anxiety, relieve stress, assist lowering blood pressure and support a healthy immune system. With guidance, the breath is directed to the heart space, rib cage and sacrum to reap the full benefits of fully oxygenating the lungs.
- Bamboo tapping is used to wake-up the circulation, clear stagnation, support lymphatic drainage and encourage a smooth flow of blood and energy around the body. Sending a calming signal to the brain, the practice will help to rewire reactions to stressful thoughts and situations.
- B Balanced gua sha massage and cooling gel application will work to release excess heat from the body. Targeting the bladder and kidney meridians this will help expel heat from the lungs, ease lower back and joint discomfort, disorders in menstruation, poor memory, blurred vision, and menopause syndrome.
B Balanced at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands brings 90 minutes of pure indulgence, dedicated entirely to nurturing wellbeing and bringing the body and mind back to balance. The treatment joins a menu brimming with transformative experiences from the Bamford Signature Journey – a resort-exclusive, incorporating chakra, breath work and sound therapy with island shells, to the cult Bamford Wellness Facial, Bamford After-Dive Ritual and the B Silent, Vibrant and Strong series.
Guests can enjoy B Balanced at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $360 for the 90-minute treatment.
For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Unwrap unforgettable moments at Le Méridien Maldives Resort this winter
Embrace the essence of the season this winter at the magnificent Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, where the art of travel meets holiday enchantment. Inspired by the timeless allure of European traditions, the resort has meticulously designed a festive calendar, adding unforgettable moments to your family’s most cherished time of the year.
Step into a realm of extraordinary experiences where each day unfolds with delight. Awaken to the inviting aromas of a daily buffet breakfast at the idyllic Turquoise, a beachside sanctuary that tantalizes your senses. As daylight gracefully fades, indulge in culinary craftsmanship with a themed dinner at Turquoise, where flavours blend seamlessly with the surroundings. Alternatively, treat yourself to a captivating 3-course set menu at Velaa Bar + Grill, an oasis of culinary sophistication.
Relax and rejuvenate with an exclusive 25% savings at the Explore Spa, a haven of serenity. Capture the essence of your moments with a complimentary 30-minute photoshoot. For those seeking adventure, embrace daily complimentary water sports, including kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkelling.
Christmas Eve: A Feast Under the Stars
Christmas Eve promises a feast for the senses; luxuriate in a lavish buffet of traditional Christmas delicacies under the starlit skies at the beachside Turquoise. The gentle ocean breeze, endless Maldivian vistas, and festive spirit will envelop you in an unforgettable evening ($270 per person).
Asian Culinary Odyssey: Tabemasu Delights
Indulge your taste buds with an explosion of Asian flavours. Embark on a culinary journey with a special six-course dinner featuring classic Japanese plates at Tabemasu ($280 per person with grape pairing). Transition seamlessly to the Velaa Bar + Grill, where the ambience transforms into a stylish, celebratory setting with signature cocktails and live music, setting the stage for a truly festive soirée.
Elevate Your Holiday Experience: Glamour + Glow Festive Offer
From December 23, 2023, to January 10, 2024, elevate your holiday experience with the Glamour + Glow Festive Offer. Indulge in a minimum 4-night stay and seize an exclusive half board package with daily breakfast and dinner. For those wanting to stay during Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, the package extends to include the splendid festive dinners of both occasions.
Secure your spot by booking until September 30, 2023, and treat yourself and your partner to an elegant stay in the Beach Villa. This festive season, Le Méridien Maldives guarantees enduring memories that will linger long after the celebrations fade.
Glow in the Dark – New Year’s Eve Beach Party
As the year draws to a close, embrace the luxury of welcoming New Year’s Eve on the beach with Glow in the Dark theme. Immerse yourself in a gourmet buffet accompanied by live entertainment, culminating in spectacular fireworks show illuminating the night sky ($607 per person).
As the winter sun sets on another year, Le Méridien Maldives invites you to create treasured memories that will linger as cherished keepsakes. Whether you’re seeking culinary delights, relaxation, adventure, or family bonding, the resort promises an array of experiences that will elevate your holiday season to new heights.
Unforgettable Family Time: Festive Promotion 2023-2024
Unwind with your loved ones through 5 hours of invigorating spa treatments, fostering bonds amidst the holiday season. Available from 09:00 to 21:00 at the Explore Spa, reservations are essential. Complement this with the Thai Herbal compress treatment, utilizing heated compresses infused with 11 herbs to promote circulation and relaxation. The treatment starts at USD 200++ for singles and USD 350++ for couples.
Extend the festive delight with a captivating Festive Program from December 21 to January 7, offering various engaging family activities. Dive into bubble wrap art, craft starfish and gingerbread men, and partake in mocktail crafting, marine life presentations, and quizzes. Enjoy outdoor games, movies under the stars, and Christmas-themed events like tree decorating, Santa scavenger hunts, and crafting holiday cards. This guarantees a season filled with shared joy and engaging experiences tailored to all ages.
Enhance your holiday with the Dive Center’s weekly calendar of offerings: embark on a House Reef Snorkelling trip or discover scuba diving. Explore local islands and enjoy sunset fishing or a sunset dolphin cruise.
As the winter sun sets on another year, Le Méridien Maldives invites you to create treasured memories that will linger as cherished keepsakes. Whether you’re seeking culinary delights, relaxation, adventure, or family bonding, the resort promises an array of experiences that will elevate your holiday season to new heights.
Discover endless Maldivian, Thai authenticity at Centara’s Maldives resort
Looking for your next escape? Embark on an unforgettable journey to explore Maldivian Thai experiences immersed in unique underwater treasures at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa. Alternatively, explore the vibrance of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa and discover an adults-only playground of alluring exclusivity with exclusive discounts up to 35%.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa: Where Authenticity Meets Marine Marvels
Discover a captivating marine paradise at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, nestled within the enchanting South Ari Atoll. Your journey to this tropical haven begins with a mesmerising seaplane ride from Male, revealing pristine turquoise waters that invite exploration. Here, a healthy marine life thrives, and the resort boasts the acclaimed 2nd Best House Reef in Maldives, as honoured by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards for Asia Pacific 2023, which is located right on the doorstep of the resort.
Immerse yourself in the heart of this aquatic sanctuary, where coral-rich depths promise exhilarating experiences for divers and snorkellers. Explore underwater realm adorned with lively corals and exotic marine species, offering an unmatched encounter with the ocean’s captivating denizens. Dive into adventure with accredited Maldivian dive masters, exploring a historic shipwreck. The PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels, offering learning programs and certification opportunities.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, a five-star retreat, offers a range of accommodations seamlessly integrated with nature’s beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, and Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villas to Two-bedroom Beach Villas with private pools, ideal for families, each design complements the stunning surroundings.
Savour an array of flavours at diverse dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while our exclusive The Club elevates your stay experience of a resort within a resort. Complete your stay with wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, offering soothing treatments and beachfront yoga. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Centara’s Coral Restoration Programs and with initiatives to preserve the pristine marine ecosystem, you can enjoy spectacular views and crystal-clear waters all year-round.
Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive
For a limited time, seize the opportunity to save 35% on the Best Available Rates*, and if you’re a CentaraThe1 member, enjoy an additional 15% discount along with the extraordinary perk of earning triple points on all bookings.
Unwind and rejuvenate with a generous 20% discount on spa treatments and dining, while you can also relish the convenience of a 25% discount on Return Seaplane transfers. As the sun sets over the azure horizon, embark on a complimentary sunset boat excursion, a voyage that encapsulates the magic of the Maldives.
CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023
When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.
Offer:
- 35% discount on best available rates
- 20% discount on spa treatments and dining
- 25% discount on return seaplane transfers
- CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings
- Complimentary sunset boat excursion
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa: A Vibrant Adult Only Playground
Indulge in the allure of exclusivity and passion at the Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, a vibrant adults-only playground for indulgence, connection, and rejuvenation. An escape offering a world tailored to their desires.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa transcends the ordinary, inviting you to embrace the extraordinary. It’s a place where you can rediscover the joy of spontaneity, create bonds with your partner that last a lifetime, make new friend and immerse yourself in an environment dedicated to your happiness. If you’re seeking a true escape, look no further, this is your ultimate canvas upon which to paint your story.
Surrounded by like-minded souls, the opportunities to connect are endless. Share stories over delectable culinary experiences, from contemporary Thai delicacies to Arabic specialities and Italian feasts, all meticulously prepared to tantalise your taste buds. For the playful evenings, enjoy exciting refreshments, cocktails and afternoon tea in a laid-back setting overlooking the oceanic blues.
Accessed by speedboat, this idyllic island retreat offers an intimate private villa experience complemented by tantalising culinary delights, while immaculate white sand beaches and a sparkling lagoon teeming with magnificent marine life lay the perfect setting for resort-wide activities, beach games, snorkelling, water sports, and some of the top dive sites in the Maldives.
To rekindle the flame of connection, whether you are newlyweds or long-time partners, unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree.
Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive
Experience a romantic getaway like no other at the enchanting Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. With an enticing 35% discount on Best Available Rates, this offer promises an unforgettable getaway that blends tranquillity and indulgence. For CentaraThe1 members, the allure deepens with an additional 15% savings on their stay along with earning triple points for every booking.
Guests can also delight their senses with a 20% discount on both revitalising spa treatments and delectable dining experiences, allowing you to savour the most tempting flavours and rejuvenate your spirit. With complimentary return transfers for guests staying a minimum stay of three nights, whether you’re yearning for a romantic escape, an unforgettable honeymoon, or simply a serene retreat, this is the perfect excuse to book your next escape today.
CentaraThe1 members can also earn triple points on bookings made between now and September 30th for stays until December 20th, 2023
When: Available for booking made from now till 30th September 2023 and stays from now until December 20th 2023.
Offer:
- 35% discount on best available rates
- 20% discount on spa treatments and dining
- Complimentary return seaplane transfers (3-night stay minimum)
- CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount on their stay plus triple points on all bookings
For more information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.
