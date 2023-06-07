Villa Nautica, Villa Park take accolades at Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023

Villa Nautica and Villa Park were honored at the exclusive Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific event held in Bangkok, Thailand last night.

Villa Nautica received recognition as one of the ‘Best Resort Pools’, while Villa Park was acknowledged as one of the ‘Best Resort Spas’ in the Maldives category. These nominations were chosen by the editorial team and expert contributors from Travel+Leisure across the Asia Pacific region.

These new awards, organized by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau, aim to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding places and individuals that contribute to Asia’s remarkable hospitality industry.

Villa Nautica and Villa Park, formerly Paradise Island and Sun Island, are exceptional resorts in the Maldives. Villa Nautica offers an urban retreat with a maritime theme and a stunning pool, while Villa Park embraces a bold and nature-inspired experience with a focus on sustainability. With their stunning surroundings and unique offerings, both Villa Nautica and Villa Park promise unforgettable stays for guests seeking indulgence, relaxation, and eco-friendly experiences.

