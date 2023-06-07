Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Vilu Reef celebrate Biodiversity, Environment Day

Dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and with sustainability at the forefront of its guest experiences, guests and staff at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef actively participated in various sustainable practices in support of the recent International Day for Biological Diversity and World Environment Day. These initiatives are part of the Sun Siyam Cares activities dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives while offering authentic guest experiences, supporting local communities, and promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.

World Environment Day on June 5th, 2023, was celebrated with a tree planting ceremony with a result of a total of 100 trees planted by guests and staff at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi making it a total of 347 trees year to date, and bringing the island team one step closer to reaching their goal of 1000 trees in 2023. Several island and beach cleaning sessions were held as well to preserve the beauty of the island.

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests and staff were able to participate in numerous sustainable activities, such as coral planting to preserve its beautiful reef, and tree planting ceremonies to work towards the goal of planting 5000 trees within next three years.

On May 22nd, 2023, in celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity, a total of 50 team members from Sun Siyam Iru Fushi participated in an island cleanup on nearby local Velidhoo Island. The dedicated staff members gathered to remove waste materials and create a cleaner environment, with a strong dedication to conserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Maldives. By participating in this meaningful initiative, the team from Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to increase awareness about the value of biological diversity and promote responsible tourism practices among both tourists and locals. It also aims to develop a solid relationship with nearby islands for future environmental initiatives and shared responsibilities.

All Sun Siyam Resorts properties welcome guests and their team members to actively participate in the upcoming World Oceans Day activities on June 8, 2023 as all resorts are preparing a variety of eco-initiatives and marine conservation efforts to protect and preserve our environment, coral reefs, and marine life.

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritizes sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focusses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.

For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit the website at www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.