Nova Maldives introduces Community Street Food Festival on beach

Are you ready to tantalise your taste buds with the most delectable food from eight different countries? Nova invites epicures and gourmets to its “Community Street Food Festival”, where guests can stroll on the beach, feast, enjoy authentic dishes and delights of up to eight Asian-Pacific cuisines and spend carefree time with their soulmates. Nova’s “Community Street Food Festival” will take place on May 1, 2023, on the white sandy beach of Nova’s small, private island.

The inspiration for the “Community Street Food Festival” refers to over 5,000 years ago when the Maldives became a key port of call for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with cargoes of cinnamon, cardamon, cloves, ginger and pepper. From the Maldives to Mauritius, Thailand, India, China, Morocco, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, guests will be spoilt for choice during the festival. Nova’s “Community Street Food Festival” is a platform for culinary arts and will guarantee a delicious fusion of authentic culinary traditions providing a unique and flavourful voyage of discovery for foodies, exciting and lovingly decorated food stalls, such as the BBQ stand and a colourful evening entertainment.

Maldivian Dishes

Guests can indulge in the unique flavours of the local Maldivian cuisine. With an array of spicy and sweet, and recipes passed down through generations, they won’t want to miss out on trying these dishes. With abundant marine life in the surrounding waters, fish and seafood are staple ingredients. As well as being aesthetically pleasing, the Maldivian palm trees provide copious amounts of milk and oil, which are used in traditional dishes. During the festival, guests can find lots of coconut and fish at the Maldivian stand. Traditionally known as Dhivehi Cuisine, there will also be many vegetarian and vegan options to choose from and much more than the gourmet heart desires.

Street Food Stands

East of Africa and Mauritius’ cuisine is known for bold and complex flavours, with a mix of sweet, sour and spicy notes blending African, Indian, Chinese and European culinary influences. The festival allows guests to dive into African and Mauritian cuisine, from salads to slow-cooked beef and curry.

At the Thai stand, guests will encounter traditional Thai dishes famed for using fresh herbs, spices and ingredients renowned for their balance of spicy, sour, sweet and salty flavours characterised by lemongrass, limes, chilis, peppers and fish sauce. There will be plenty of choice, from salads, curries to classic Khao-Neow Mamuang fresh mango with sweet sticky rice or Khanom Ba Bin, and yummy grilled coconut pancakes.

With India’s rich culinary heritage dating back thousands of years and known for its use of spices and herbs, which are often blended to create complex and delicious flavours, the Indian stand will offer mouth-watering Paneer, Tikka Masala, including veggies and meats and delicious desserts such as Saffron Phirni, a rice pudding and Maal Pua, deep fried sugar dipped bread!

At the Chinese food stand, guests can indulge in a popular cuisine with a rich history spanning over 5000 years. Chinese food is known for its bold flavours and intricate cooking techniques, ranging from spicy dishes to delicate dim sums, with key ingredients including soy sauce, ginger, garlic and various types of rice and noodles. Guests can top off with fried sweet sesame balls with red beans for an unexpected, sweet sensation.

The Moroccan stand will showcase its vibrant food style heavily influenced by the country’s history and cultural diversity. Mixing spices, herbs and fruits, dishes will incorporate meat, couscous, and hummus. Guests can finish their meal with a sweet pastry, Basboussa (Orange Cake) or Baklava.

Indonesian’s regional diversity features aromatics, herbs and spices with key ingredients such as turmeric, chili, lemongrass, including rice, noodles, or tofu. Guests cannot miss the sweets, including Pisang Cokelat, fried bananas with chocolate sauce, and Kue Cubit, sweet cake with chocolate and cheese.

Sri Lankan food will truly excite the Nova guests’ taste buds, with seafood and meat curry, rice and vegetables, including cardamom, curry leaves, and coconut milk,. A must-try is the traditional cream coconut custard Wattalapam and Bibikkan.

Nova’s Restaurants

Nova’s five exquisite restaurants and bars add to the culinary round-the-world adventure are. From the global menu of Soul Kitchen to the perfectly cooked fish, seafood, and meat at Flames Grill House, there is something for everyone. Guests can indulge in the breath-taking views and mouth-watering tropical flavours at Mizu, Nova’s Overwater Teppanyaki Restaurant, relax with handcrafted cocktails and live music at Wink Bar, or unwind and sip on delectable fresh drinks at Solis Pool Bar.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore the diverse culinary traditions of the region and join the Nova “Community Street Food Festival” and treat your taste buds to an unforgettable experience!

For more information: www.nova-maldives.com