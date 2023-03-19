World of inspiration awaits at JLF Soneva Fushi 2023

JLF Soneva Fushi has revealed the list of speakers for the 2023 edition, bringing with it an inspirational line-up of critically acclaimed authors, celebrated thinkers and cultural leaders to the Maldives, from May 12 to 21, 2023. A partnership between award-winning hospitality brand Soneva and Teamwork Arts, producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, JLF Soneva Fushi will once again host a one-of-a-kind celebration of the arts, culture and performance on the sands of Soneva Fushi in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll.

With 20 world-renowned authors now confirmed, the JLF Soneva Fushi 2023 programme is set to cover a fascinating spectrum of topics: from nation-building to the natural world, fiction and filmmaking to hard-hitting journalism, astronomy to geopolitics, mental health to poetry and scientific discovery to memoir. The star-studded 2023 line-up includes Booker Prize winning author Howard Jacobson; Booker Prize recipient, novelist and playwright Damon Galgut; professor of astronomy and physics at Yale University, Priyamvada Natarajan; filmmaker and actor Shekhar Kapur; chief foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Christina Lamb; award-winning historian and staff writer at The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum; poet and philanthropist William Sieghart; classicist Mary Beard; Booker and Whitbread Prize winner DBC Pierre; CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva, Sonu Shivdasani OBE; Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival and author of 21 books, Namita Gokhale; Polish member of the European Parliament, Radosław (Radek) Sikorski; author-columnist and former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Navtej Sarna; British historian and best-selling author Peter Frankopan; poet and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali; novelist and travel writer Pico Iyer; author and skincare expert Sharad P. Paul; Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy; historian and Festival Co-Director William Dalrymple; and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Indian Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal.

Held across ten days and two weekends, JLF Soneva Fushi’s festival programme illuminates South Asia’s vibrant literary legacy and invites guests to take part in stimulating panels and workshops, book and poetry readings, and so much more. Each weekend is dedicated to keynote addresses, gala dinners on the sand, live music performances and film screenings at the outdoor Cinema Paradiso, with specially curated menus prepared by Soneva Fushi’s award-winning chefs. Weekdays at JLF Soneva Fushi will focus on close-knit sessions, author discussions and a range of engaging workshops to spark creativity and curiosity. Further fuelling inspiration through the mind, body and soul, every morning will start with yoga and meditation, dance workshops, guided snorkelling with Soneva Fushi’s resident Ocean Guardians, and glassblowing at Soneva Art & Glass, the Maldives’ first hot glass studio.

Guests can join the joyful barefoot celebration and explore endless possibilities at every turn with Soneva’s exclusive Festival offer. Starting from USD 6,500 for a three-night stay at Soneva Fushi, the offer includes full access to the entire festival programme, luxurious private villa accommodation, daily full board dining and round–trip domestic transfers for two guests. Bookings made before February 28, 2023, will also receive an additional 10 per cent reduction on the package rate.

“A truly bespoke experience, JLF Soneva Fushi’s remarkable programme is an opportunity to reconnect with the pure joy of literature and the arts”, said Sonu Shivdasani OBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva. “The exceptional setting of our barefoot island in the Maldives, coupled with our contributors and guests staying with us for at least a weekend makes JLF Soneva Fushi unlike any other literature festival. It’s this greater, intimate access to authors, deeper understanding, new friendships and stronger bonds that make this barefoot festival so unique. I cannot wait to welcome a line-up of outstanding international authors to our shores once again.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, said, “JLF Soneva Fushi is food for the mind, body and soul. An exceptional gathering of collective wisdom and expertise from across the world, set in the most idyllic setting of the Baa Atoll, with delectable fare, exhilarating conversations and spectacular vistas.”

Soneva Fushi can be easily reached through Velana International Airport in the capital Malé, or Maafaru International Airport in the Noonu Atoll. Every stay at Soneva Fushi also lets guests indulge in Soneva’s signature experiences and award-winning services – from Barefoot Guardians on hand 24/7 to anticipate every request and transformative wellness treatments at Soneva Soul, to access to the renowned chocolate, ice cream and cheese parlours, and an exciting programme of children’s activities at The Den, one of the largest children’s zones in the region.

