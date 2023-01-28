Picture-perfect romance awaits at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Imagine a romantic escape to an idyllic island paradise in the Maldives. After a scenic seaplane flight from Malé, guests will descend onto turquoise waters to the dazzling white sandy beaches of Vagaru Island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, while the Thakuru will escort guests into one of the luxury Overwater Pool Villas or Beach Pool Villas.

Couples will be spoilt for choice when it comes to romantic experiences between starting the day with a floating breakfast in the villa’s private pool or watching their favourite movie from a private cinema set up on the beach.

For an exclusive beachfront experience, guests can surprise their loved one with a heart-shaped sunken table set up on the sand as they dine with the dazzling Maldivian sunset as backdrop. JW’s bespoke Destination Dining service makes its team experts at creating unforgettable experiences, served in the resort’s most secret locations. Whether it is a candle lit dinner on the beach or a more intimate setting in the privacy of their villa, couples can toast to romance and a truly memorable evening.

The culinary adventures don’t end there. Couples can discover a variety of cuisines from home-cooking Thai to spice up your day at Kaashi, traditional Italian in al fresco setting at Fiamma or Japanese teppanyaki at Hashi. Cocktail enthusiasts will be making a beeline for Rum Baan for drinks and food pairing of delicious Thai canapés. The unique treetop bar is the perfect place to discover the sugarcane spirit with over 98 signature selections from the four corners of the globe.

The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa team are just waiting to make one’s Valentine’s Day dreams a reality, whether it be organising special decorations in the villa or spa treatment for two in the award-winning tropical sanctuary, Spa by JW. Every experience at the spa is tailor-made, to each guest’s needs, whether energising, reviving or beautifying. Couples will experience true luxury and indulgence after in the Deluxe Treatment Room with its very own steam room, ice room, and plunge pool, unwinding after their therapies.

His & Her Offer

The His & Her offer is ideal for those looking for a mesmerising getaway to rekindle their romance by indulging in unique dinners, spa treatments and more. Couples will be staying in a stunning villa with a private pool, enjoy daily breakfast at Aailaa restaurant and have the chance to relax with an Ultimate Aromatherapy Treatment, a signature massage at the overwater Spa by JW. What’s more, the offer includes an interactive Steak Masterclass at the Overwater Shio restaurant with red wine pairing, followed by a BBQ session and plating techniques by the resort’s highly skilled chefs.

The 60 Overwater and Beach Pool Villas at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa were carefully designed with inspiration from Maldivian nature, incorporating colours and materials that highlight the island. Guests are made to feel at home in the comfort of their villas, providing ultimate privacy and tranquillity, as couples soak in the stunning views of the Maldives.

For further Information and reservations, please visit: www.jwmarriottmaldives.com