Christmas celebrations at W Maldives  ￼

Twinkling lights, trendy decor, curated feasts, bubbles and cocktails wrapped up in the W vibes of fun, music and entertainment- W Maldives is all set to give guests the best of memories this holiday season!

Celebrations kicked off on December 21st with the unique Glow Parade, where guests joined in the revelries of the evening, with W DJ vibes, canapés and cocktails and a toast to the season of goodwill and cheer, followed by the lighting of the 15-foot W festive Christmas tree by General Manager Idu Ribeiro.

“We have a host of unique experiences and activities lined up and we are delighted to curate these moments for our guests to relax and revel. Throughout the holidays- they can choose from indulgent gourmet journeys, casual dining, or festive feasts and sip cocktails made by world class mixologists. Moods and moments are further elevated with great entertainment,” said General Manager Idu Ribeiro.

The property’s stunning setting, amidst the white-sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs and the offerings at the four gourmet restaurants and elevated bars serving local and international flavours enable guests to travel the world, with every bite that W culinary maestros carefully craft. All this coupled with the right kind of pampering at AWAY® Spa and underwater world adventurers by DOWN UNDER, make W Maldives a distinctive adult playground holiday getaway.

The festive season adds to the sparkle and the resort has pulled out all stops to make it a memorable one, with thoughtfully curated holiday programming aimed at igniting an obsessive desire to soak it in and live it up.

This year, Christmas at the property took a stunning beach front dining market style experience. The event showcased exotic seafood, meats, roasts, vegetables and seasonal fruits. Action stations serving a la minute fare, sweet desserts, cocktails by the Rockstar mixologists and entertainment with DJ/ live band and a dazzling fire dancing display, completed the festive fete.

Other December events include the Japanese inspired gourmet seafood and noodles dining OISHI at SIP and FISH and the Castaway Sunset Bash at Gaathafushi- the stunning island escape reminiscent of a Robinson Crusoe retake, but with a W vibe.

In addition, the W Cocktail Culture Contest, with insider insights into the art of cocktail craft, will offer plenty of liquid-escapes for guests and a fun way to test their cocktail making skills. Prizes and giveaways also await. The Let It Glow Pool Party will be another night of vibrant mixology, exotic cuisine and entertainment.