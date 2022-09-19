Atmosphere Hotels gives taste of ‘Joy of Giving’

With the growing prominence of the Maldives in the Indian outbound market, leading hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, organised a familiarisation tour for 25 Indian travel agent partners to six of their Maldives properties.

Atmosphere is well known for their brands – THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and By Atmosphere. The objective of the visit was to familiarise the agents, about the brand architecture, as well as experience the unique Atmosphere hospitality, weaved with the values of the ‘Joy of Giving’.

The two group familiarisation tours began simultaneously. The first group kicked off their trip from OBLU Xperience Ailafushi and OBLU Select Lobigili followed by OBLU Nature Helengeli. The following day the partners started with OBLU Select Sangeli before moving on to the next property, VARU by Atmosphere. On the other hand, the second group started from VARU by Atmosphere and then to OBLU Select Sangeli followed by OBLU Nature Helengeli and concluded at OBLU Nature Helengeli.

Vignesh Mohan, director of sales for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, said, “It was an opportunity for our partners to experience the ‘Joy of Giving’, which they have been extending to our mutual customers and guests in India. It was important to us that all segments of the trade community experience this and thus we invited our wholesale partners along with the travel agents. We especially focused on some of our gastronomic offerings including Indian and international cuisine, along with outdoor activities and wellness initiatives.”