Rechargeatfinolhu: Better together at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Whether you have been together for many years with your significant other, or your relationship is just starting to bloom, planning your romantic moments plays a vital role to help every couple to grow closer. Life is busy but it is important to recharge your mind, body and soul. What better place to do that than in the beautiful, secluded tropical island playground, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, where you can create romantic moments for long-lasting memory and connection.

Recently, Finolhu Baa Atoll has secured an excellent opportunity to create an inspiring story alongside Braden Stanley (IG: @bradenstanley), a photographer, videographer, and travel influencer and his fiancé Jasmin McCarthyy (IG: @jasminmccarthyy).

Here are the seven reasons for couples like Braden and Jasmin to #RechargeAtFinolhu.

Recharge Your Mind

Allow yourself to disconnect from your everyday life. Slow down to take in the sights and sound around you.

Recharge Your Body

This is your chance to give your body what it needs. Work up a sweat in the gym. Grab your snorkel and head to the reef, or simply relax under the palms.

Recharge Your Soul

This is the time you focus on yourself. Start your day with a relaxing morning meditation right from your overwater villa. Finish your day with a sunset yoga class, listening to the waves being gently washed against the shore.

Recharge Your Senses

Observe the colours of the sunset. Listen to the sounds of the waves. Feel the sand beneath your feet. Indulge your taste buds in some of the best dishes all over Maldives.

Recharge Your Relationship

Take your date nights to a whole new level. Surprise your loved ones with a moment they will never forget. At Finolhu Baa Atoll, you will reconnect with your partner like never before.

Recharge Your Creativity

Free up your imagination and be inspired by the landscape that surrounds you. You might just be surprised at what you can create.

Recharge Your Happiness

It’s time to turn off that alarm clock and immerse yourself in a tropical paradise. Disconnect from the stresses of life and just simply live the moment.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to #RechargeAtFinolhu. Watch the video HERE and be inspired.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu – meaning sandbank in Dhivehi – consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu’s island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids’ club and world- famous entertainment.