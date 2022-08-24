Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru launches extensive wellbeing activities

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has launched extensive wellbeing activities this month to enhance guest experiences.

The purpose of travel has dramatically changed in the quick span of three pandemic years, and travelers now look not only into getting a digital detox but also to experiencing a sense of place, a sanctuary where self-care is the center of the holiday.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s serene natural landscape and tranquil environment sets the space one needs to start their wellbeing journey or to enjoy a mindful holiday. With spectacular sunrise and sunsets, sparkling cerulean waters teeming with marine life, and swaying palm trees, this island paradise is a sanctuary for the senses perfectly made for a mindfulness retreat.

Led by the resort’s Wellbeing Manager, Dr. Tomson Jose, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru rolls out a variety of wellbeing activities that guests can experience throughout their stay.

Guests can begin their day with Ocean Breath, a guided meditation session at the beach where they can experience the rejuvenating quality of breathing negative ions that pervades a coastal environment. This activity will fully awaken the senses and start the day feeling energized.

Spinal Stretch, Core Pilates, Posture Alignment, and Body Tension Release are a few activities that will improve physical endurance and flexibility. Fat Blast and Island Trail will challenge one’s physical strength and endurance. Conscious Grounding, Mindful Living, and Sleep Meditation are introductions to mindfulness practices, a start of the wellbeing journey which guests can carry on even after they depart from the resort.

A serene, all-natural island with a powdery white beach, turquoise lagoon, and a house reef teeming with marine life, located just 20 minutes away by speedboat from the Velana International Airport, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a sanctuary for romance and tranquility.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s Asian-inspired romantic all-pool villas are enclosed in tropical vegetation and just a few steps away from the beach. Its conical-shaped alang-alang roof and four-poster king bed flooded with light through its floor-to-ceiling glass doors create an atmosphere of unique rustic elegance.

Exquisite destination dining experiences such as Sharkpoint Dinner and Floating Breakfast are a feast to the senses. And for those who seek a more relaxed vibe, Naiboli Bar offers the best seat for the mesmerising sunset.

The award-winning Banyan Tree Spa completes the tropical retreat with its classic Balinese and Thai body massages and Banyan Tree’s signature Rainmist treatment.