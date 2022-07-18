Embark on Maldives summer escape with Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts offer the best Maldives summer escape that will give you an unforgettable stay in the two stunning resort islands.

The Maldives is a spectacular tourist destination known for its alluring beaches, crystal clear waters, and picture-perfect landscapes. It is the place for you if you love water sports and activities such as snorkelling, parasailing, scuba diving, surfing and more. The Maldives also offers amazing accommodations where you can relax and take some time off from the busyness of life. Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa are two amazing properties in the country where travellers can rest and enjoy.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Go on a holiday in paradise at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, a palm-fringed tropical wonderland featuring stunning overwater villas and a choice of indulgent dining options to please all palates. Dedicated children’s activities ensure younger travellers are kept entertained with outdoor games, crafts, and eco-friendly activities.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives features Family Overwater Villas, Premium Deluxe Sunset Overwater Villas, and a collection of beachfront villas that include private pools and access to the powder-soft sand. Facilities include a fitness centre, kids club, and a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges. Pay Spa Cenvaree a visit for that traditional Thai healing by the best-trained therapists.

Activities like tennis, volleyball, water sports, snorkelling and scuba diving, semi-submarine rides, as well as whale shark, turtle or manta sighting cruises can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The Maldives summer escape in Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers:

25% off Best Available Rates on all meal plans except Grand All Inclusive

Extra 15% off when you sign-up or log-in as a CentaraThe1 member

20% discount on seaplane transfer for stays until 31 October 2022

Chilled bottle of wine & fruit basket on arrival

20% discount on selected spa treatments

Floating breakfast once per stay for pool villas (minimum 4 nights stay)

In-villa breakfast once per stay for non-pool villas (minimum 4 nights stay)

Late check-out until 16:00 hrs (subject to availability on the day of departure)

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

While Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a family-friendly resort and is for all kinds of travellers, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa offers an idyllic adults-only experience in the North Malé Atoll and is the perfect romantic retreat for couples. Guests can savour unforgettable moments in the different accommodation options offered such as a beach villa, an overwater villa, and a beach villa with pool.

Lovebirds can head to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, which is less than 20 minutes away by speedboat from Velana International Airport, and indulge in world-class scuba diving, intimate dining experiences in the resort’s seven restaurants and bars, and enjoy a couples spa journeys at SPA Cenvaree.

The Maldives summer escape in Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers:

25% off Best Available Rates on all meal plans except Gold All Inclusive

Extra 15% off when you sign-up or log-in as a CentaraThe1 member

20% discount on speedboat transfer for stays until 31 October 2022

Chilled bottle of wine & fruit basket on arrival

20% discount on selected spa treatments

In-villa breakfast once per stay for non-pool villas (minimum 4 nights stay)

Late check-out until 16:00 hrs (subject to availability on the day of departure)

Book from now to 31 August 2022 for stays until 20 December 2022 for that much-needed summer escapade or revenge travel in the Maldives. Enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the properties continue to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme.

For bookings, please follow this link.