The Ritz-Carlton Maldives appoints Glen Cooper as Executive Chef

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that Chef Glen Cooper has been appointed the Executive Chef for the luxury resort.

Chef Cooper joins the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with over 18 years of culinary experience at luxury hotels across the globe.

Originally from New Zealand, Chef Cooper has a background working at hotels in Russia, Bhutan, Singapore, and the Maldives. In the Maldives, Chef Cooper worked as an Executive Chef for JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, Constance Halaveil Maldives, and Kurumba Maldives. Chef Cooper will be returning to the Maldives after working as the Executive Chef at The Westin Singapore since 2019.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers 7 unique restaurants and bars for guests to experience. Each dining venue explores the global flavours of the world while adding a Maldivian flair. Chef Cooper and his team look forward to guiding guests on a culinary journey of bespoke experiences, flavours, and sustainable ingredients.