Featured Insiders News People Travel

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives appoints Glen Cooper as Executive Chef

17 views July 17, 2022

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that Chef Glen Cooper has been appointed the Executive Chef for the luxury resort.

Chef Cooper joins the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with over 18 years of culinary experience at luxury hotels across the globe.

Originally from New Zealand, Chef Cooper has a background working at hotels in Russia, Bhutan, Singapore, and the Maldives. In the Maldives, Chef Cooper worked as an Executive Chef for JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, Constance Halaveil Maldives, and Kurumba Maldives. Chef Cooper will be returning to the Maldives after working as the Executive Chef at The Westin Singapore since 2019.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers 7 unique restaurants and bars for guests to experience. Each dining venue explores the global flavours of the world while adding a Maldivian flair. Chef Cooper and his team look forward to guiding guests on a culinary journey of bespoke experiences, flavours, and sustainable ingredients.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Toast to good times in Kandolhu Maldives
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi named among best resorts in world, Asia
The Ritz-Carlton to host first Marriott Maldives cocktail competition
Maldives showcased at one of India’s largest MICE tourism events MILT Congress
Escape, explore, enjoy: JW Marriott inspires families to come together and truly connect
Heritance Aarah Maldives launches adults-only suites

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House