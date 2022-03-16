W Maldives collaborates with Puma Middle East to host exciting FUEL happening

Fitness lovers will be able to take part in an exciting weekend of activities from 18th– 20th of March 2022 at W Maldives as the luxury resort partners with global sports brand, PUMA. The collaboration will promote W Maldives’ ‘FUEL Your Escape’ package and PUMA’s global ‘She Moves Us’ campaign.

The FUEL Happening invites guests to DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT. and will see classes including sunrise and sunset yoga and Pilates take centre stage alongside action-packed and adrenaline-filled watersports activities and a Full Moon Music Glow Yoga session at the resort’s very own castaway island, Gaathafushi. These activities are specially curated for the event to make fitness fun and inspire guests to move more.

Part of PUMA’s global ‘She Moves Us’ campaign, to focus on its top female sports ambassadors, celebrating the women who have moved sports forward to inspire other women around the world, the FUEL Happening will bring some of the region’s most popular female influencers to the resort to get the fitness party pumping. PUMA will also be promoting their PUMA STUDIO Collection, a fashion-meets-function line featuring the latest in style and technology — from core-baring tanks and high-waisted leggings to wicking fabrics and comfort-first cuts. Plus, every piece contains at least 25% recycled material.

The luxury playground at W Maldives is the perfect place to either restart that healthy regime or kick it off, with the FUEL Happening blending a party atmosphere with all the elements of wellbeing for body, mind and soul. The resort, which already offers a range of activities from high intensity boot camps to holistic treatments and nutrition support, will bring fitness to life with this high energy collaboration.

“PUMA is the ideal partner for us at W Maldives, in keeping with our brand philosophy that fitness and healthy living can be fun and social,” said Idu Ribeiro, General Manager W Maldives.

“The FUEL Happening is the perfect chance for fitness lovers or novices alike, to come and enjoy the tropical haven of the Maldives with a twist. Yes, guests can relax and revive on our beautiful island, but they can also come and be energised and explore the fun side of fitness.” He added.

PUMA has curated a variety of classes to appeal to all ages and abilities as it aims to inspire and encourage women to live a more active, energetic life.

FUEL is W’s passion and lifestyle, and a core element of every guests’ experience. W Maldives’ perfectly planned FUEL Your Escape package will definitely give people who work, play, and think differently, the excitement and balance they crave to leave them feeling energised to look good, feel good, go longer and stay later.