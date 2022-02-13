From Maldives with love: Ultimate happenings at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

For those thinking of a trip to the most romantic destination in the world, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, will be offering several lovey-dovey experiences around the resort, to celebrate all things love this Valentine’s Day. From a private chef dining experience on a secluded island, to snorkelling tours of the coral garden, you can’t scream love any more than this.

Start the day with the Valentine’s Floating Breakfast in your own private pool, before heading to The Standard Spa to enjoy a Couples’ Spa Indulgence treatment – a private 30-minute DIY Hamman experience, followed by any 90-minute spa treatment of choice. Conclude the pampering experience with chocolate-covered strawberries and a glass of champagne.

For the evening, opt for a special V Day Four-Course BBQ Dinner or Romantic Starlit Beach Dinner, beneath the starry Maldivian skies. Dreamy desserts can be found at Kula Restaurant or romantic themed cocktails at the Todis Bar, to get you in the mood of love. Couples can even cuddle up under the stars and enjoy a screening of ‘Dirty Dancing’ with popcorn, until the late hours.

For experiences, guests can enjoy a Private Sunset Cruise For Two, to see the amazing sunset across the Indian Ocean, or even indulge in the Baby Island – Destination Dining, where you are taken to a private island with a private chef, serving fresh surf & turf BBQ served straight from the grill to your table.

The love doesn’t stop at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. Guests can also opt for the Eat, Play, Love package to feel the heartbeat of one of the most wished-for destinations in the world, available throughout all the seasons. Eat, Play, Love, includes couples’ massages, private Hamman experiences, dinner under the stars, sunset cruises and a private cocktail making experience.

For more information, visit Eat, Play, Love – Maldives Resort Romance Honeymoon Special Package (standardhotels.com) and book through Valentine’s Day 2022 at The Standard, Maldives (standardhotels.com)