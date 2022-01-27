Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives launches Go Healthy & Fit programme

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a five-star resort in the Noonu atoll, is launching its first week-long wellness programme – Go Healthy & Fit.

The resort’s combination of beach and overwater villas constructed on sustainable materials and set around the beautiful tropical paradise of the Kuredhivaru island, allows the lifestyle team to combine some of the best holistic treatments with the healing benefits of the Maldivian surroundings and expert knowledge of the Sun Spa team to create a wellness programme that will set you on a path towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Go Healthy & Fit seven-night wellness programme combines daily fitness consultations, healthy meal plan advice based on the resort’s Go Healthy dishes available across all its existing menus, a diverse exercise regimen and results-oriented spa treatments.

A personal trainer helps set your goals during the initial assessment and coaches you through the whole programme to reach them. Get ready for a week of exercise, customised spa sessions and healthy eating guaranteed to inspire you to feel healthy and look stunning after your return home.

The daily schedule is carefully designed to allow you to enjoy other resort activities or experiences such as water sports, diving, snorkelling and many more. The weekly schedule can be extended by another week or more.

What’s included:

6 spa treatments per stay

6 private fitness sessions per stay

Unlimited access to group fitness and lifestyle classes

Lifestyle wellbeing pack

Daily Healthy Corner at ONU Marché all-day dining restaurant for breakfast

Go Healthy food recommendations from our a la carte menus across all three restaurants

Unlimited healthy shots, juices and smoothies throughout the day from the operating restaurants and bars.

The weekly retreat price is US$ 1355++ per person per 7 nights/6 days, but if booked and enjoyed by April 2022, a special price of US$ 999++ is available. The price is subject to 10% Service Charge and 12% GST.

For bookings, please contact Reservations by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com