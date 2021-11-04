Visit Maldives participates in 4th edition of International Maldives Travel Market

Visit Maldives participates in the 4th edition of International Maldives Travel Market, IMTM 2021. IMTM 2021 was initially planned to be held from 21st – 23rd September on the virtual platform of the IMTM Air.

But the event was conducted from 26th-28th October with participation from several different countries.

IMTM 2021 is a B2B travel and trade fair that brings together international buyers such as Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Destination Management Companies, and PR Companies from around the world to liaise with the local accommodation providers including Resorts, Hotels, Guesthouses, Liveaboards, Dive Centres, Local Tour Operators, and Travel Agents of the Maldives.

The organisers of this event expected to get over 400 travel and trade visitors during the virtual event. IMTM provides a great opportunity for the participants to network and create business connections with stakeholders from around the world.

Speaking about the event, Managing Director of Visit Maldives Thoyyib Mohamed noted the importance of locally organised events to further create connections and network with travel trade partners from around the world. He noted that IMTM Air provides a great platform where local and international stakeholders can meet to share the latest destination information.

According to the organiser of the event, this year the IMTM Air platform has been improved based on the feedback they received from the IMTM 2020 virtual event.

They added that their target is to ensure the platform enables efficient, low-cost creation of new, richer customer experiences and hope to achieve the same when the participants subscribe for the online travel and trade fair.

IMTM is a national developer, facilitator, contributor, and planner of MICE tourism, with their annual trade fairs connecting and facilitating business relationships between international buyers and local accommodation providers in the Maldives.