Visit Maldives participates in Ukraine International Travel Market

Visit Maldives participates in the Ukraine International Travel Market (UITM) as part of the effort to maintain destination momentum in this market.

This event is held from 5th to 6th October at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. Maldives was awarded the Best Island Destination in this event.

UITM serves as an effective international platform for the consolidation and communication of travel industry professionals from Ukraine and abroad.

Annually, UITM unites hundreds of participating companies, hotel delegates, resorts, airlines and airports, as well as representatives of international and national tourism organisations, diplomats, government ministries and agencies, and agents of related industries from Ukraine and 20 countries.

The event is attended by thousands of В2В audience from all regions of Ukraine and other countries.

During this event, Visit Maldives along with 4 industry partners will conduct several meetings and speed networking sessions with key members of the travel trade community.

Through this event Visit Maldives will provide the travel trade professionals with the latest information about the destination, including the stringent measures in place at our products (Resorts, Hotels, Guesthouses and Liveaboards).

Emphasis will also be given on marketing the destination as a safe haven, focusing on the geographically scattered nature of our islands which provides natural social distancing for travellers from this market.

Furthermore, Visit Maldives will promote the experiences unique to Maldives and inform the attendees of the latest information relating to the destination.

The participation in UITM is conducted as part of the strategy to maintain momentum and increase arrival numbers from Ukraine.

As part of this strategy, last month, Visit Maldives took part in the Deluxe Travel Market (Russia and CIS) event and conducted a media familirisation trip targeting this market. Future activities planned for this market includes a webinar targeting Russia & CIS market to be held later this year.

Ukraine is the fifth top source market to the Maldives, with arrival figures growing exponentially since border reopening last year. So far this year Maldives has welcomed 817,387 tourists, with Ukraine contributing 3.4% of the total arrivals. By September 16th Maldives welcomed 27,695 tourists from Ukraine.

Visit Maldives aims to keep the momentum of Maldives as a preferred destination amongst all source markets and new emerging markets, with focused marketing for different segments and groups of travellers.