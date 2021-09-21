Radisson Blu Resort Maldives makes dream wedding come true

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is making dream weddings come true for couples who seek an extraordinary setting to exchange their eternal vows.

Curated to create the most romantic experience, the resort’s heart-shaped overwater villa formation is the iconic feature that symbolizes the celebration of love. Whether the day that’s true for the couple is just for two, or an intimate ceremony with the closest friends and family, to an extended gathering, the resort promises ideal venues for all occasions.

For a festive bridal party, our Presidential Water Villa provides a spectacular space with its two levels of indoor and alfresco, its three bedrooms, private pool, gym and massage room, all overlooking the ocean. The bride and groom can prepare for their big day at the overwater Blu Spa, where our professional therapists deliver a wide range of pampering massages, beauty treatments, facials, manicures, pedicures, hairdressing, and make-up services.

Wedding Pavilion at Radisson Blue Maldives Resort

The beach on the island guarantees the ultimate background for a tropical wedding with glamorous sunset views, ideal for any party size. Couples can also enhance their wedding with a rehearsal dinner beneath the star-lit sky or host a chic cocktail party at Eats & Beats, the beach club-inspired pool bar.

The pavilion at the Hanhaarafushi – Adult Island will captivate those searching for a quixotic setting for an elopement for two with its beauty and simplicity. The event hall, Cleo’s, is an elegant venue for a wedding ceremony or reception for up to 50 guests. Appearing to float above the crystal clear water of the lagoon with glass walls framing the panoramic view, while the elevated ceilings and pyramidal skylight let the natural light bathe the room.

Let specialists at Radisson Resort Maldives create a magical memory and take care of every detail, including photography, menus, floating breakfast, couple tree-planting, Boduberu performance and traditional flower girls, and much more. For enquiries, please email info.maldives@radisson.com or call +960 6681818.